Rep. Magnafici has been emailing constituents to urge us to vote for the constitutional amendments on the April 4 ballot. I am writing to indicate the impact of the two questions related to cash bail. The League of Women Voters informs us that “Increased pretrial detention and denial of bail will:
Violate rights of those who are innocent until proven guilty;
Increase costs for local jails, including rural areas;
Increase racial disparity in the justice system; and
Adversely impact people with low-income.”
Cash bail unfairly burdens people with low wealth and people of color. In 2022 the ACLU reported, “Bail reform is a success — releasing more people from jail by minimizing or eliminating cash bail works. More people get out of jail and get home to their families, without any jump in people skipping town, and without any jump in crime.” They also point out that increasing rates of incarceration in the US since 2020 have been accompanied by an increase in homicides, suggesting that the difficulties that follow being detained can actually increase the likelihood of that person being violent upon release.
I hope we will vote for what is shown to work for people and communities. “Locally guided investments in physical attributes like streetlights, parks, and public transportation; economic opportunity like youth summer employment; and social connections like violence interruption programs are all associated with drops in homicide and violence” (ACLU).
