Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 2:31 pm
Another opportunity to VOTE OUR VOICE lies ahead.
But voting doesn’t have to be done the same way again and again. There is another way to vote which, I believe allows each voter and candidate to be heard and respected.
It’s called Final Five Voting. Ever heard of it?
FINAL FIVE VOTING is an election system gaining steam around the state. You can learn about it at gro-wwaction.org/bridge-the-divide.
Under FFV, our representatives are free to serve us, rather than party bosses. Often, representatives are people who run for office intending to serve us. They grow to fear being primaried for not toeing the party line—which may disregard their constituents.
FFV promotes constituents’ and politicians’ best interests, because the top five vote-getters in the primary election advance to the general. If an incumbent runs for re-election, they are likely to advance—no matter who the party puts against them! That way, we can ensure that the important election happens in November, when all interested voters show up to the polls, instead of the August primary.
In Wisconsin, we should all be part of the solutions to our problems. Final Five Voting is a way for us to achieve solutions for everyone.
Sharyl Manwiller, Turtle Lake
