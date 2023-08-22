Some people want to ride their horses on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail. But because the Stower is an established bicycle trail, as well as for other reasons, I respectfully disagree with them.

While I was providing public comment on this issue last week a group of horseback riders hissed and did some name-calling from the audience. It wasn’t very subtle and they definitely got under my skin. But yesterday I received a card from a person who apologized on behalf of the group. I suppose this person couldn’t officially speak for everyone in the room but I appreciated the gesture.

