Some people want to ride their horses on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail. But because the Stower is an established bicycle trail, as well as for other reasons, I respectfully disagree with them.
While I was providing public comment on this issue last week a group of horseback riders hissed and did some name-calling from the audience. It wasn’t very subtle and they definitely got under my skin. But yesterday I received a card from a person who apologized on behalf of the group. I suppose this person couldn’t officially speak for everyone in the room but I appreciated the gesture.
Apology accepted. Now let’s build some horse trails.
We’re already off to a good start around here. Polk County is the gateway to the Trade River Equestrian Trail System. This DNR campground boasts 40 miles of horse trails plus several more miles of forest roads for riding.
How about even more horse trails?
Horses have always been allowed on the Cattail State Trail (12-18 miles) and in more recent years, Somers Lake County Park was developed for riding. Both the Cattail and Somers Lake offer parking for horse trailers, bathrooms, etc.
The Sawmill County Trail (11 miles) is a ripe opportunity for riders between Clayton and Clear Lake. Polk County owns this abandoned railroad corridor outright and the county could open the trail to horses at any time and without any fuss.
As with most recreational trails these days it’s up to the people who want them to maintain them. The Cattail needs water, shade, hitching posts and more. The Somers Lake horse trails simply look abandoned. So will the riding community invest in their current system of trails? I’m pretty sure there’s at least one rider out there who will.
