This year Amery School District residents have a tough decision to make as we have two very good candidates for school board. Dell Stone and Steve Osero. I am going to vote for Dell Stone because I feel he fits the present needs of the Amery School District.
THE PUBLISHED DISTRICT BUDGET NEEDS TO BE IN A FORMAT SO THE PUBLIC CAN UNDERSTAND IT
To get the public behind the Amery School District the Board needs to require that the budget be prepared in a format that is transparent so an ordinary citizen can understand it. The School District has an excellent accounting system and an accounting staff that does an excellent job in recording all the transactions so the results can be relied on. When it comes to preparing the final budget and presenting it so the public can understand it, the wheels fall off and the budget is prepared in a format that no one has any idea what the costs are to run the district. Dell Stone is for a transparent budget and a two year comparison of actual figures, so the public and Board understand the revenues and costs that go into the budget.
When I asked Mr. Osero if he would meet with me so I could show him how a school budget format should be prepared so the lay person could easily understand it he said he didn’t have time to meet. On his You Tube he said he had reviewed the District’s budget and he thought it was very transparent.
AMERY SCHOOL STUDENTS NEED TO BE SHOWN THAT THE PUBLIC WANTS THEM TO SUCEED IN LIFE
The 2021-22 Academic Achievement report showed the percent of Amery students who are proficient in specified subjects range from 51% to 60%.
This is pretty good, however we need to work on helping the students that are scoring less than 50%. I would recommend that the school offer a group of speakers who could inform the students on what is important in life for them to get ahead.
With Dell Stone’s background and his success in life, he would be the type of a person who would be an excellent representative to make sure that the school is providing programs to help these students.
MR.OSERO STATED IN HIS FACE BOOK PRESENTATION THAT HIS SPOUSE WORKS FOR THE DISTRICT AND HE WOULD NOT VOTE ON ANY SALARY AND BENEFITS THAT WOULD AFFECT HIS FAMILY.
This is tough one for him as 60% of the District’s operating costs may affect his family’s income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.