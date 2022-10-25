Being that “Community Center’s Lease” was a front-page article in the October 18th Amery Free Press, I believe the readers need to know the whole story.

Through the effort of volunteers and benefactors, Centennial Hall (Amery Area Community Center) was built in the mid 1980’s. Thanks to continued volunteer fundraising the facility was debt free by 1996. At that time, the center was given to the City of Amery. The city, in turn, agreed to assume responsibility for all repairs, to pay all utility expenses and to lease the facility to the tenant for $1.00 per year “To provide a meeting/community center for Amery area citizens.”

