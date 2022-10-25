Being that “Community Center’s Lease” was a front-page article in the October 18th Amery Free Press, I believe the readers need to know the whole story.
Through the effort of volunteers and benefactors, Centennial Hall (Amery Area Community Center) was built in the mid 1980’s. Thanks to continued volunteer fundraising the facility was debt free by 1996. At that time, the center was given to the City of Amery. The city, in turn, agreed to assume responsibility for all repairs, to pay all utility expenses and to lease the facility to the tenant for $1.00 per year “To provide a meeting/community center for Amery area citizens.”
From 1997 through 2016 the City of Amery received, processed, and paid all utility bills for the Center. Beginning in 2017, the city requested that the Center pay all utility bills for which the city would make a fixed payment of $25,000. The $25,000 being questioned by the City Council IS NOT A DONATION! It is, in fact, the fulfillment of a commitment made by the city when given the building and grounds in 1996 (now valued in excess of $1 million dollars).
Rather than just “see their budget and what they spend” the Center has encouraged greater involvement by the Mayor and City Council. In 2017 a position was created on the Board of Directors exclusively for a representative of the City Council. Mayor Kay Erickson attended Board Meetings for one year and no one from the city has attended since. An invitation was issued for a city representative to serve on the Center’s Finance & Governance committee. No one has attended. At the July 2022 City Council Meeting, the Mayor and City Council members were invited to the Center’s Founders Day Celebration on August 3rd and no one showed up.
The most important point that was not addressed at the City Council deliberations is the value to the city of the Amery Area Community Center. It is a true asset for the city. It is one of the best centers in NW Wisconsin. It provides programs and activities that enrich the lives of our citizens. It attracts hundreds of visitors to Amery every month. The Center needs the city to honor its commitment, and for the Mayor and the City Council to actively promote it and be involved.
