To the City of Amery,

A heartfelt thanks to the people of Amery who supported the 45th Amery Woman’s Club Art and Craft Fair this year. The weather cooperated with us and the 95 plus Artists, Crafters, and Food Vendors were pleased with the crowds and their sales. The many shoppers were able to make their art and craft purchases, savor food options, enjoy music from the Good Neighbors Ukulele Circle, Bill Leahy and Janet Kay, and Lee Elmer and spend a beautiful day with family and friends. Thanks to our Amery Royalty for presenting the Award to the winning artist, Scott Mercer.

