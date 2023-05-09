The 87,000 number is the Treasury Departments total number of employees, which includes auditors and would be added over the next 10 years. These new employees will be spread across hundreds of IRS departments. IRS will staff an additional 5,000 customer service representatives and add employees to the agency’s taxpayer assistance center. The additional funding will allow the agency to modernize its infrastructure and replace an aging work force. An estimated 52,000 IRS employees are retiring soon. With 25,000 less employees than 20 years ago, we’ve heard stories of waiting on the phone or sitting at Treasury Department offices for hours for help. There’s also a backlog of tens of thousands of tax returns. It’s a small number for a federal agency that has been severally understaffed for years. The IRS has committed to not raising audit rates for households making under $400,000/year. In 2010, IRS examined 1% of total returns filed. In 2018, audits decreased to .2%. Returning to 2010 audit levels, 20% of tax returns of those making $10 million or more would be audited. Of those 20% audited, those returns with “no positive income,” such as reported negative business income or capital losses would be prioritized. It takes time to educate special auditors handling complicated wealthy and corporate tax returns. In past decade, tax audit rates have fallen sharply for higher income earnings, which IRS attributes to less financial resources, and therefore, its inability to retain specialized auditors for complicated tax returns of the wealthy and corporations. Of the current IRS estimated 79,000 work force, 10,000 are actually agents. Of those 10,000, only 8,000 are revenue agents who audit tax filings and 2,000 are special agents who investigate potential tax crimes. About 13,000 are customer service representatives who answer taxpayer phone calls. 10,000 are seasonal employees who file mail or transcribe data. Other jobs include lawyers, examiners, technicians, and appeals officers. Statements from former IRS commissioners appointed by both Republican and Democratic presidents said, “This action would add the capacity to enforce the tax laws against sophisticated taxpayers who today evade their tax obligations freely because they know the IRS lacks the tools it needs to pursue them.” We’ve heard of billionaires and corporations making record profits, paying no or little taxes. They need to contribute their fair share. Yet, they spend millions on false ads and politicians’ campaigns to keep their taxes low.
Pam Caudy
(0) comments
