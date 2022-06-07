Memorial Weekend is the kickoff to summer. I was recently thinking about how every year we wait to see what song is crowned the “song of the summer.” Using Billboard charts and streaming stats, I was able to find a list. Looking through it, a few things dawned on me. It seems the songs that are the newest are the ones I know the least. This sort of makes sense as my ability to remember song lyrics from the ‘80s far exceeds my ability to remember why I walked into the kitchen.
I started the list with 1976, the year I was born, because as my late mother would say, she couldn’t remember life before her little bicentennial baby was born anyway.
I hope you enjoy my little trip down Memory Lane, and I hope it spurs a few cherished summer memories of your own.
• 1976: "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Elton John and Kiki Dee • 1977: "I Just Want to Be Your Everything" — Andy Gibb • 1978: "Shadow Dancing" — Andy Gibb • 1979: "Bad Girls" — Donna Summer • 1980: "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me" — Billy Joel
• 1981: "Jessie's Girl" — Rick Springfield…I can literally picture my five-year-old self standing in the front yard choreographing dance moves to the sounds of this song, as her 14-year-old Aunt Colleen Siegert, blared it from the living room stereo-over and over and over and over again.
1982: "Eye of the Tiger" — Survivor • 1983: "Every Breath You Take" — The Police • 1984: "When Doves Cry" — Prince • 1985: "Shout" — Tears For Fears • 1986: "Papa Don't Preach" — Madonna • 1987: "Alone" — Heart • 1988: "Roll With It" — Steve Winwood
• 1989: "Right Here Waiting" — Richard Marx…By the end of the summer, my first crush had announced his family was leaving Amery to move to Prescott. I can still remember saying, “Goodbye” at the Amery Beach and hopping on my ten-speed bicycle with tears in my eyes. Awe, young love. It seemed like Richard Marx could actually see into my heart and wrote a song about it to share with the entire world.
• 1990: "Vision of Love" — Mariah Carey • 1991: "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" — Bryan Adams • 1992: "Baby Got Back" — Sir Mix-A-Lot • 1993: "(I Can't Help) Falling in Love with You" — UB40 • 1994: "I Swear" — All-4-One
• 1995: "Waterfalls" — TLC…My Graduation year! I can hear this playing in the background as we cruised “Main” and sat at the city limit signs, passing around and sharing a Bartles and Jaymes wine cooler while we excitedly thought about life outside of Amery.
• 1996: "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)" — Los Del Rio • 1997: "I'll Be Missing You" — Puff Daddy and Faith Evans feat. 112 • 1998: "The Boy is Mine" — Brandy and Monica • 1999: "Genie in a Bottle" — Christina Aguilera
•2000: "Bent" — Matchbox Twenty…I was living in Denver Colorado. I was hired as a District Manager for Olan Mills Portrait Studios and thought I had hit the big time. I can remember cranking up this tune driving down Interstate 70-life was good (but I was secretly homesick for good ole’ Amery).
• 2001: "U Remind Me" — Usher • 2002: "Hot In Herre" — Nelly • 2003: "Crazy in Love" — Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z
• 2004: "Confessions Part II" — Usher…I was back in good ol’ Amery. I had a newborn baby. I bet I cannot remember this song because of the lack of sleep from being a new mama.
• 2005: "We Belong Together" — Mariah Carey • 2006: "Promiscuous" — Nelly Furtado feat. Timbaland
•2007: "Umbrella" — Rihanna feat. Jay-Z…Kiddo #2 is born, and I am realizing I am starting to get tired a lot more easily on the dance floor.
• 2008: "I Kissed a Girl" — Katy Perry • 2009: "I Gotta Feeling" — The Black Eyed Peas • 2010: "California Gurls" — Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg • 2011: "Party Rock Anthem" — LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock • 2012: "Call Me Maybe" — Carly Rae Jepsen • 2013: "Blurred Lines" — Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell • 2014: "Fancy" — Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX • 2015: "Cheerleader" — OMI • 2016: "One Dance" — Drake feat. WizKid and Kyla
• 2017: "Despacito (Remix)" — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber…I am officially an old and very embarrassing parent. My children have to correct me as I swore this song was called, “Great burrito.”
• 2018: "In My Feelings" — Drake
• 2019: "Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus…Why do my kids keep playing this song on repeat?! Is this how my parents felt when I played “Baby Got Back” in ’92??
• 2020: "Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
• 2021: "Good 4 U" — Olivia Rodrigo…Another one I do not know. Maybe it is because I prefer to listen to Andy Gibb’s good stuff from the late ‘70s and I am o.k. with that.
Stay tuned for the song of 2022 and enjoy your summer!
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
