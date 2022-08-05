We are entering the part of deep summer, a time of year when many early summer organized activities end. 

Children who haven’t had their entire summer laid out on a spreadsheet are probably past the “bored” part of summer and are either deeply involved spending time with other children or are on the cusp of becoming feral.

