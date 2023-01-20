Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

I’m sure you’ve heard that phrase associated with the Untied States Postal Service (USPS) over the years. It’s not an official motto of USPS, but the words are engraved on the front of the James A. Farley Post Office in NYC, set in stone by the architectural firm that built it. The phrase is taken from an ancient book by the Greek historian Herodotus and refers to messengers in the Persian Empire.

