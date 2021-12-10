Christmas Eve, 1967 at the Stangl household. After supper, my brothers and I are taken for a ride to “look at the Christmas lights” around town. When we return, we once again just miss Santa Claus, who has stopped by, leaving gifts and good wishes.
A mad dash to the tree ensues. After presents are opened, my mother gets the children to pose with their treasures. Among the smiling faces is my then 12-year-old sister, Teresa, holding her prize possession: a brand-new copy of the new Beatles album: “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”
The Beatles were always a part of our family, from my oldest sister Cathy’s houndstooth Greek fishing cap like John Lennon wore, to the posters, albums and the 45s. So many 45s.
When “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Help” made their television debuts, it was an event. We were all ga-ga for the lads from Liverpool.
All of these memories came flooding back to me as I tuned in to director Peter Jackson’s nearly eight-hour documentary “Get Back” on Disney+. In January 1969, the Beatles are gathered on a film studio soundstage to write, rehearse and record 14 songs, then perform the new songs live. All of this has to be done in just under three weeks and the entire process is being filmed as it happens. Yes, a third Beatles movie was part of the equation as well.
Filmmaker Michael Lindsay-Hogg put together the movie “Let It Be” using footage from 60 hours of video and 150 hours of audio. Jackson, who directed the “Lord of the Rings” movies and “They Shall Never Grow Old” a look at World War I with restored documentary footage, does a great job framing the events and distilling the narrative to each day of rehearsal.
It will take some time for me to get through the eight hours, but I think I want to take it slow, like a good novel. It is good to see and hear John Lennon and George Harrison again.
If you are like me, you believe the Beatles broke up because John Lennon and Yoko Ono forced the issue. That myth for me was dispelled. The beauty of the film is we get to be a fly on the wall watching these young men aged from 25 to 28 who have been together for 13 years — nearly half of their lives — as we see them growing up and growing apart.
To me, it was like getting a glimpse of distant relatives as young people. I smiled many times, fell asleep a couple of times and was amazed to watch them collaborate and create classics on the fly. The “Let It Be” album has been out for 50 years, the majority of my life. I know many of the songs by heart. In my opinion, the beauty of the Beatles is that nearly every song on their albums is great. Very few duds. I played these songs for my children, who now know and enjoy many of them as well.
I think that’s why we can’t get enough of the Beatles. They did things in a 14-year span (as very young men) that haven’t been duplicated. Their string of timeless music and influences on popular culture have not been replicated by another group or individual.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
