A two part documentary about the life of the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, aired last week on the History Channel.
Roosevelt, known by many by his initials TR, was the youngest man to become president at age 42 when President William McKinley was assassinated. TR is one of the four faces on Mount Rushmore, along with Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln. I suspect he is probably the least known of the four and that’s unfortunate because the man was a true force of nature who transformed our nation in so many ways.
TR was a man who was literally larger than life. Overcoming a sickly childhood by a force of will, exercising his way to health, TR learned at a young age that actions were important. He was also well read and educated. Intensely curious, throughout his life he sought out new experiences and people.
He reformed the corrupt New York City Police Department, served as governor of New York, ranched in North Dakota after the death of his wife and mother on the same day, served as Undersecretary of the Navy and resigned to fight in the Spanish American War.
That all happened BEFORE he became president.
TR came from wealth and privilege but consistently fought for the rights of the common man. He advocated for a “square deal” for everyone. Historians have distilled the Square Deal to the “three C's” of consumer protection, corporate regulation, and conservationism, as shorthand for the most important domestic goals of Theodore Roosevelt's presidency.
It's difficult for us to understand a century after TR served as president that there were precious few regulations and safeguards in place for workers and consumers. TR worked for creation of the National Parks, a strong Navy and the Panama Canal.
After he chose not to seek another term in office, TR explored the Amazon, hunted in Africa and authored books. He ran as a third part candidate when he disagreed with the direction of the nation his chosen successor, William Taft, took. The three-way race resulted in the election of Woodrow Wilson.
Watching the documentary made me wonder where TR would fit in today’s political climate. Like the next youngest president, John F. Kennedy, I doubt either would feel at home in the political party they came to office in. TR was a Republican, JFK a Democrat.
One of my favorite TR quotes: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.”
Where can we find a guy like that?
