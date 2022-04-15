I have, for the majority of my life, lived in homes with old trees. I enjoy the shade in the summer, the color in the fall and do what I can to get rid of the leaves. Dealing with leaves is a price we pay for the shade, in my opinion.
My late father Arved, aka “The Chief,” worked as a mechanic in the Chevy garage in the town where I grew up. A hard working man, he had little time for yard work and home maintenance. We had several black walnut trees next to my childhood home, and we naturally had squirrels.
I believe the squirrels hated my father as much as he hated them. They would shuck the coating off walnuts, eat the content and chuck the debris at the house. From my childhood imagination, I imagined the chirping they did after they threw the garbage was laughter.
There was a brief period where the squirrels invaded our attic, but that's another story.
I mention squirrels because of an incident Easter run in with squirrels. When my children were young, we lived in a home with towering maple trees. One Easter morning, I hid colored plastic eggs that contained everything from M&Ms to bubble gum eggs.
The hunt began after we returned from church. My daughters found all but one egg. At the base of one of the maple trees, we found the remnants of the pink plastic egg, along with a bubble gum egg that had a tiny bite taken.
Yes, the squirrels were OK with M&Ms, but not with bubble gum.
At the time, I could hear the “laughter” of the squirrels from my youth, as well the Chief cursing the squirrels. We all had a good laugh about the experience, and had a great day.
One of the extra flourishes I enjoyed at Easter was writing a note to my daughters. I would write the note left handed (I’m right handed), grasping the pen with my entire hand. I printed the note and reversed some letters — e and s mainly — and comment about how hard it was to write without a thumb. Yes, it was corny, but it was my way of making Easter special for my daughters.
Recently when we were discussing those early Easters my daughters told me that they had figured out — thanks to my notes — that I was the Easter Bunny many years ago, but played along, not wanting to spoil my fun.
I hope you get to spend time with family and friends. Even though I love me some marshmallow peeps, I have found as I grow older that the thing I yearn for the most at holidays is simply being able to spend time with my family.
The arrival of grandchildren truly brought this into focus for me. Having another chance to see everything from a child’s viewpoint is a wonderful gift.
I also get to see my children become adults. If you simply watch the interaction of your children you will catch glimpses of who they were years ago and occasionally a peek at yourself when you were their age.
It’s like catching something out of the corner of your eye, you need to look fast because it vanishes nearly as quickly as you realize that it is there.
But boy, is it cool.
Have a great holiday. Be careful about where you hide the eggs.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading; I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
