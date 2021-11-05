Facebook, the social media monolith, is once again under fire for the inactions of senior management.
You’re probably saying “Tom, what else is new?” I understand the Facebook fatigue. It seems like nearly every day there’s more bad news about Facebook or Instagram.
I read an article last week by Adrienne LaFrance, executive editor of The Atlantic. The story, ‘History Will Not Judge Us Kindly,’ drew from thousands of pages of internal documents from Facebook, which are coming to be known as the Facebook Papers. I think the allusion to the Pentagon Papers of the Vietnam War era is intentional.
I read the article on The Atlantic’s website and I recommend you do the same. The story is centered around the riot at the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6, 2021, the dialogs inside Facebook before the riot and afterwards. If reading the article doesn’t scare the bejeezus out of you, I think you have already accepted the coming artificial intelligence overlords.
Facebook uses an algorithm (a computer program) to recommend other content for you to see. The company does this for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, the more time you spend on the platform, the more advertising you will encounter. The more you interact with content on the site, liking, loving, sharing or getting angry about, the algorithm learns about you. The more it learns about you, the more it can recommend. You also are defining yourself as a target for advertisers.
Yes, it’s all about money. Since you use the site for free, the money is made by refining the audience (you) to advertisers.
The Atlantic article has numerous examples of Facebook employees urging management to make changes in what is allowed on the platform.
“Facebook employees have long understood that their company undermines democratic norms and restraints in America and across the globe. Facebook’s hypocrisies, and its hunger for power and market domination, are not secret. Nor is the company’s conflation of free speech and algorithmic amplification,” LaFrance writes.
Citing sources and providing screenshots from Facebook documents, LaFrance outlines how staffers plead for change. The article carries a timeline of the Stop the Steal movement as one of the fastest growing groups in the platform’s history up to the coordination of the rally that turned into a riot that locked down the Capitol.
“…what emerges from a close reading of Facebook documents, and observation of the manner in which the company connects large groups of people quickly, is that Facebook isn’t a passive tool but a catalyst. Had the organizers tried to plan the rally using other technologies of earlier eras, such as telephones, they would have had to identify and reach out individually to each prospective participant, then persuade them to travel to Washington. Facebook made people’s efforts at coordination highly visible on a global scale. The platform not only helped them recruit participants but offered people a sense of strength in numbers.” LaFrance writes.
It's unclear what, if anything, will happen next. The riot is being prosecuted using evidence collected on Facebook, so prosecutors have a tool to use as well.
There seems to be some rare bipartisan resolves to hold Facebook accountable, but I think the best thing we all can do is to just say no. Delete the app, return to life. Un-friend Facebook, it’s never been your friend,
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
