There’s an internet joke about the 12 seasons: Winter, Fool’s Spring, Second Winter, Spring of Deception, Third Winter, The Pollening, Actual Spring, Summer, Hell’s Front Porch, False Fall, Second Summer and Actual Fall.
I’m not sure we are in Actual Spring yet or not. I’m hoping it’s not Fool’s Spring. But I am happy winter seems to be easing.
It’s now time to begin the process of reclaiming my sidewalk and driveway. As winter wore on, between snow and blowing and drifting, keeping the full width of the sidewalk and driveway became more and more of a challenge. There is always a time in the winter when the sidewalk has high sides, due to snowfall. When my two small dogs go out, it appears as if they are coming down a bobsled run when they come around the corner. At least that’s what it looks like to me in my admittedly somewhat wandering mind.
Things got more complicated when we received the rain that melted some of the snow but froze into a sheet of ice in spots. These spots, which appear much earlier in the winter some years, make moving around after a new snowfall a true adventure. The snow is like a cleverly hidden blanket over the ice, which is just as slick as a ceramic skillet. I’ve caught myself several times and fallen other times clearing snow off the ice.
With the warmer weather, I have gained a powerful ally in having a driveway and sidewalk: the sun. The rays of the sun have more power now than they did in January and an exposed portion of concrete or asphalt can attract and disperse heat to melt the ice.
I don’t know if it’s my German-Irish upbringing or the eternal seven year old child inside me, but when this time of year comes around, I enjoy being outside with my ice chopper and shovel working away to make pedestrian traffic safe again on my sidewalk.
There’s something very therapeutic to me in being able to excise physical harm on the ice that made me fall. It may be a case of an “eye for an eye” on nature, but whatever it is, I find it enjoyable.
The child engineer in me likes to find ways to solve the drainage problems that arise at one end of my sidewalk. The snowmelt often creates a small lake that thaws, flows and re-freezes each night until the ground thaws and the water seeps into the ground.
There are several weapons at my disposal to solve this problem: my trusty ice chopper, snow shovel and push broom. I use the chopper to create a canal of sorts for the water to flow to my driveway, then drain the small lake by pushing the water with my shovel or broom.
Admittedly, it’s a bit like Sisyphus pushing the large stone up the hill only to have it roll down again, but I take a very long-term view of my war with nature. The war isn’t for quitters, after all.
When I was a kid, I did this with the storm sewer in front of our home. I even found out the sewer drained into a culvert in a field behind our house and tried to crawl the distance from the drain to its outflow, but that’s a story for another time.
Happy (hopefully) True Spring to you.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
