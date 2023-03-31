I’m a sucker for a stray animal.

I’ve been this way since childhood. My sainted wife of over 40 years has endured me bringing home stray cats and dogs several times. She has always embraced the stray and eventually forgiven me for being a soft-hearted person. It’s one of the many reasons I love her. We get each other and work together well.

