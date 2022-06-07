It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
With apologies to Andy Williams and Christmas lovers everywhere, even though I love the holiday, I think the first week of June is tops for many reasons.
After an absence of color for many months, usually by the first week of June flowers are in bloom, lilac bushes are at their aromatic apex, lawns are lush and trees are beginning to get their leaves.
The weather is warm (generally speaking) and not oppressively hot. While some insects have returned, you can usually enjoy an evening outdoors without needing a blood transfusion the next day.
Graduation and Memorial Day are behind us, schools are just dismissing for the last time for the year and there is a general and palpable air of content in our communities. Children are relishing their first days without the strict structure of school and parents are wishing they were school aged youngsters once again.
The beauty of a seemingly blank canvas for summer fun is before us with the background colors of blue skies and lush green landscapes already filled in. We only need to step in and personalize the image to our liking.
Much like Christmas, there are multiple opportunities to gather with friends and family. The weather in early June is very conducive to family gatherings outside. An added bonus is no one needs to clean their house!
Even though I will not be practicing what I am preaching here, I think the first couple weeks of June are an ideal time to travel for many of the reasons I have expressed. I hope to live long enough to be able to travel and when I get there, June will be the best time for making memories.
As a child growing up, I can only recall one, full-fledged pack the family up in the station wagon and tell the milk man not to deliver because we are not home vacation.
One year before the birth of the youngest member of our family, we took a driving trip to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Yes, my late father, Arved (aka “The Chief”) took my pregnant mother and five children on a 1,000-mile round trip jaunt to one of our national treasures.
What could possibly go wrong?
We stopped along the way so my mother could cook meals on a Coleman camp stove, slept in campgrounds in a borrowed Army surplus tent and several siblings routinely told their parents one of their siblings was either trying to kill them or was “looking at me.”
I believe the Chief and my mother had the best of intentions. Get away from home, see some new places and be far away from the cares of the world.
The day we arrived at Mt. Rushmore, the cloud cover obscured the carved faces we had travelled for hours to see. Even though we pleaded to stay so we could see the faces of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Teddy Roosevelt, the Chief had reached his limit. We had a time table to keep, so we climbed back in the Rambler station wagon and began the trip home.
There’s a good reason we never went on a family vacation again.
But I hope you do. Even if you don’t get to see the faces on the mountain, just being away from home is worth it.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
