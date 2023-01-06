I hope the Chief will forgive me.
My late father, Arved (aka “The Chief”) fought a long war with squirrels who lived in a large Linden tree and feasted on the nuts provided by several Black Walnut trees near the home where I grew up.
The war simmered as the squirrels would chuck their discarded walnut shells at the asbestos siding on the house. It seemed in my overactive childhood imagination the chittering of the squirrels was taunting laughter.
Mowing a lawn with dropping walnuts in it was next to impossible. Raking leaves and walnuts in the fall was a chore my siblings and I avoided at all costs. Half the fun of raking leaves to a child is getting to dive in the largest pile you can make.
The dive isn’t much fun when you land on walnuts.
The uneasy peace with the squirrels bubbled over into open war when the squirrels gnawed their way into the attic of our old two story home. The squirrels apparently decided to annex our territory to store their walnuts for the winter. Kind of like the Louisiana Purchase, but with no money changing hands.
The Chief nailed tin over the entry holes and set rat traps in the attic. It wasn’t pretty.
In the end, tensions died down, but the squirrels continued to chuck their spent walnut casings at the home the rest of the time my parents were alive. Whenever The Chief would express his displeasure with people, his hatred would be measured against the squirrels. If you were hated more than the squirrels, you were on the bad list.
When my wife and I began feeding birds in our yard several years ago, it wasn’t long before the neighborhood squirrels came to get in on the action. As anyone who feeds birds will tell you, squirrels and bears are nemeses of bird feeders. Once they get involved, the feeders are soon destroyed.
Memories of The Great Squirrel War (as it became to be known) flooded back in my memories and a genetic subroutine began running. In times of duress, I have been known to channel The Chief. It’s not a pretty sight.
This new version of the Squirrel War was to be fought in the open. After replacing several bird feeders we made a controversial decision. Instead of fighting the squirrels, we would feed them.
I know it is considered treason to give aid and comfort to your enemies in a time of war, but this decision only made sense. We put one of those feeders where you impale an ear of corn on a nail and there is a little chair for the squirrel to sit on and eat. We also purchase loose squirrel food that is placed in an old skillet.
Squirrels, larger birds and even the ducks that visit in the spring have partaken in the food. It is amusing to watch the squirrels.
Even the hated chipmunks who live under our porch and garage get to eat. There’s nothing that can be done but to watch them eat with disdain.
The Bible, in Romans 12:20 says: “If your enemies are hungry, feed them. If they are thirsty, give them something to drink.” It won’t hurt to use this verse in my defense.
The thought works with people as well as squirrels.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
