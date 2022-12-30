hope you had a wonderful Christmas and were able to gather with your family in spite of the weather.

December has been a true marvel for winter weather. We began the month with next to no snow on the ground and in the space of a couple weeks we received enough snow and cold to give many their fill of the season.

