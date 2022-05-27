I know what you are thinking.
Summer? What is he talking about, it really hasn’t even been spring yet!
I take your point, but the calendar respectfully disagrees.
Even though it doesn’t officially arrive for another month, this weekend is Memorial Day, the traditional kick-off to summer.
Don’t feel bad, it snuck up on me as well.
Yes, it is time for our first three-day weekend. Time to pack up the family and go somewhere. See some relatives, go to a cabin or simply visit one of the natural wonders in our own back yard — whatever you choose, it is all good.
Memorial Day is a time steeped in tradition and a time to remember those who have died in service to our nation. The holiday dates back to the Civil War, when the custom of putting fresh flowers on the graves of the fallen began in America.
I recall as a child my mother decorating the graves of her parents and grandparents. In the early days, fresh lilacs were cut from the bushes near the house and placed in glass jars near the headstones. A week after Memorial Day, they were retrieved. As the years passed and technology brought new advances in grave decorations and artificial flowers came into their own, my mother eventually purchased some plastic flowers. Ever the frugal one, my mom would reuse the same decorations until they were too damaged by sun and weather to be presentable.
A week or so before Memorial Day, my mother would remove the plastic flowers from a musty closet, clean them off and place them near the headstones. She would then take a photo of the decorated graves, something I never really understood.
My parents have both passed away. Before we moved to Wisconsin, I assumed the duties of decorating the graves, something my oldest sister does now. It’s a strange thing to be assuming the mantle of the older generation, even more surreal to be taking care of grave decorations. It is little over a two hour drive from where I used to live to where my parents are buried, plenty of time to think about the past, present and future.
I would purchase artificial flowers and usually end up getting at least one lilac, a homage to the past. The actual placement of the flowers takes only a few moments, time to see how the grass has filled in, pull some crabgrass near the headstone, straighten out the American Legion and World War II insignias that are on small posts, make sure everything is just right. I think I can understand why my mom took the photo, to record for herself, if no one else, that she had done her part to remember and honor the family.
I understand and appreciate the need of the tradition that is Memorial Day, as well as the role we each play in the holiday and ritual that accompanies it.
Before you head out this weekend to do whatever it is you want to do, take time to remember those who have fought to ensure that you have the right to do it. Remembering is the least we can do for those who have done so much for us.
Thanks for reading; I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
