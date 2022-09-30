How long will the fall last?

That’s the question many are asking now that autumn is officially here. Fall is probably my favorite time of year, I imagine many would say the same thing. You can’t beat the crisp mornings and evenings, fall colors, harvest delights and gatherings. I would hazard a guess that more is packed in to September and October than many other months. We seem to want to wring every precious drop out of the season before the oppression of winter sets in.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.