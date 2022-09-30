That’s the question many are asking now that autumn is officially here. Fall is probably my favorite time of year, I imagine many would say the same thing. You can’t beat the crisp mornings and evenings, fall colors, harvest delights and gatherings. I would hazard a guess that more is packed in to September and October than many other months. We seem to want to wring every precious drop out of the season before the oppression of winter sets in.
For the past few years, my wife and I have been filling bird feeders near our home. We put a couple up near the window in our living room so we can observe for a brief time the birds that come to catch a bite to eat before flitting off.
Many birds have begun their annual migration south, departing Canada and other points north for the warmth and safety of the south. We have noticed an uptick of visitors to the feeders of late and see some birds we have never seen before.
As anyone who feeds birds can tell you, one of the things you fight are the squirrels who come to take the relatively easy pickings they find at the bird feeders. It’s been interesting to observe the squirrels and chipmunks and to see the wide variety of products that are sold to try to prevent their pilfering.
We have decided to feed them as well, buying some corn to scatter on the ground in hopes they will leave the feeders alone. It works, to some extent.
I have noticed the new generation of squirrels frolicking, gathering acorns and burying them in the yard. They can be a lot of fun to watch as well.
The chipmunks are another story.
There has been a long simmering range war underway between the humans and the chipmunks. In my overactive imagination, I see the chipmunks as the natives seeking to oust the interlopers (my wife and I). There’s a crawlspace under our back porch where the chipmunks live. There are entrances to their burrow under the porch on the sides of the step by the back door. The chipmunks enjoy taunting our indoor cats, who observe them through the storm door.
The chipmunks have an extensive tunnel network in the yard and another burrow under the detached garage. I have taken a “live and let live” policy towards the chipmunks over the nine years we have lived at the property, but I have unwittingly deployed a new weapon in the long running battle over property rights.
Winston and Lucy, the pair of one year old corgi and shiba inu mix puppies we adopted this summer, have become a thorn in the side of the chipmunk “natives.” If they aren’t chasing the chipmunks in the yard, they are actively digging at their burrows. They have refined their hunting style to work more as a pack.
As amusing as I find it to see the chipmunks in disarray, I am less than pleased with the ruts and holes in the back yard. If I fill in the holes, the chipmunks will often rebuild their tunnels. After the tunnels are rebuilt, the dogs destroy the tunnels by digging them up. I fill in the holes and the cycle begins anew.
Part of me can’t wait until the ground freezes. Only part of me.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
