Drugmaker Eli Lilly made news last week when it made the decision to cut prices for insulin by 70% and cap monthly out of pocket costs for insulin patients at $35.
Insulin is a drug people with diabetes use to regulate blood sugar. Type 1 diabetics cannot produce insulin, the chemical that regulates blood sugar levels in the blood. If your levels go too high or too low, sickness and eventually death will result. Type 2 diabetics can also need insulin if their disease has advanced to the point where their body can no longer produce insulin.
When inventor Frederick Banting discovered insulin in 1923, he refused to put his name on the patent. He felt it was unethical for a doctor to profit from a discovery that would save lives. Banting’s co-inventors, James Collip and Charles Best, sold the insulin patent to the University of Toronto for a mere $1. They wanted everyone who needed their medication to be able to afford it.
In the century since its discovery, the lifesaving medicine has become a cash cow for pharmaceutical companies. A 2019 article by Julia Belluz for vox.com said “The cost of the four most popular types of insulin has tripled over the past decade, and the out-of-pocket prescription costs patients now face have doubled. By 2016, the average price per month rose to $450 — and costs continue to rise, so much so that as many as one in four people with diabetes are now skimping on or skipping lifesaving doses.”
It is estimated that it costs drugmakers about $6 to produce a vial of insulin. It is then sold for up to $450 in the United States. Australians pay less than $7 a vial, people in the United Kingdom pay less than $8 and people in Canada pay $12 a vial.
President Biden made capping costs for insulin a legislative priority and persons on Medicare and Medicaid only pay a maximum of $35 a month. The vast majority of Americans with private insurance wait for drugmakers, like Eli Lilly, to do the right thing and lower insulin costs.
The medicine that helps keep diabetics alive has been around for nearly a century. As is the case with other drugs, Americans pay more than other nations for insulin. Drug companies should not be able to gouge diabetics to fund research and development for other drugs.
It appears that Eli Lilly is looking to be known as a good corporate citizen by making this move. Lilly makes 23% of the insulin in the world. Novo Nordisk makes 52% of the insulin globally and Sanofi makes 17% of the insulin. These companies continue to overcharge their customers.
I am pleased that the actions of the federal government have begun to make a difference in the lives of diabetics. There is still more that needs to be done so insulin can be closer to what its inventor had in mind.
I know there are times when the government interferes in the market and makes things worse when they were trying to make things better. Unfortunately, I seriously doubt Eli Lilly or other drug makers would choose to do the right thing without the specter of more regulation.
I hope lawmakers keep an eye on Novo Nordisk and Sanofi and encourage them to do the right thing.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
