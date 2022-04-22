Like many Americans, for much of my life I had a passing understanding of diabetes. One of my grandparents died from complications from diabetes, I had an aunt who was a diabetic. Growing up in the 1960s, it wasn’t polite to ask and frankly, I was oblivious to it all.
That all changed in February 2009.
My youngest daughter was a freshman studying at the University of Minnesota. She called saying she was feeling sick, thought it was a virus. She went to a clinic on campus and was admitted to the hospital, then her cell phone battery died.
We lived over four hours away at the time. We reached her older sister, who found her and called us when we were on the road. Elevated blood sugars.
After a battery of tests, we learned she was a type 1 diabetic. Type 1 diabetics cannot produce insulin, the chemical that regulates blood sugar levels in blood. If your levels go too high or too low, sickness and eventually death will result.
I have made up for my indifference about diabetes in the 13 years since my daughter’s diagnosis. One of the many challenges all diabetics, but especially type 1 diabetics, wrestle with is being to afford medications, specifically insulin.
When inventor Frederick Banting discovered insulin in 1923, he refused to put his name on the patent. He felt it was unethical for a doctor to profit from a discovery that would save lives. Banting’s co-inventors, James Collip and Charles Best, sold the insulin patent to the University of Toronto for a mere $1. They wanted everyone who needed their medication to be able to afford it.
In the century since its discovery, the lifesaving medicine has become a cash cow for pharmaceutical companies. A 2019 article by Julia Belluz for vox.com said “The cost of the four most popular types of insulin has tripled over the past decade, and the out-of-pocket prescription costs patients now face have doubled. By 2016, the average price per month rose to $450 — and costs continue to rise, so much so that as many as one in four people with diabetes are now skimping on or skipping lifesaving doses.”
My daughter has skipped or skimped (which is not without lifetime health consequences) and the cost of the drug she needs to keep herself alive plays a major role in every financial decision she makes in her life. Unfortunately, she’s not alone.
There’s legislation that has passed the U.S. House and is currently in the U.S. Senate to cap the cost of insulin at a $35 copay. The measure was part of the omnibus Build Back Better legislation that failed to pass the Senate. It is my hope that this stand-alone measure will pass the Senate. President Biden has promised to sign the bill when it gets to his desk.
The medicine that helps keep diabetics alive has been around for nearly a century. As is the case with other drugs, Americans pay more than other nations for insulin. Drug companies should not be able to gouge diabetics to fund research and development for other drugs.
This should be a bipartisan measure. Diabetes doesn’t care if you are a Republican or a Democrat. It is well past time for this measure to become the law of the land.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
