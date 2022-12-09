It’s just a little over two weeks until Christmas. Has the panic set in for you yet?
You know the panic — did I get the right gift? Will I be able to find the thing my children are obsessing over? Will I be able to keep the gift a secret until Christmas?
The last question is usually determined by how you deal with the arrival of Santa.
When I think back to Christmas as a child, I recall wolfing down supper on Christmas Eve before my late father Arved (aka “The Chief”) would suggest a drive to look at Christmas light displays in town. The Chief enjoyed taking us around town, but he drove way too slow for our taste. It almost seemed like he was wasting time…
When we finally arrived home, we discovered that Santa had just stopped by and left presents for all of us. “You just missed him,” my mother usually said with a smile.
Even though part of mind knew I would more than likely be able to see a sleigh with eight reindeer sitting on the roof of the neighbors, I was usually far too consumed with avarice and present madness to argue.
My parents raised six children in the post World War II era, with the youngest born in 1967. They survived on one income for many of the years with my mother returning to nursing part time after the birth of the last child. They paid cash for nearly everything and treated the one credit card they got in the 1980s like it was radioactive and best kept in a strongbox.
But despite all of this, we usually got one or more gifts and my mom did her best to get the thing we really wanted. She was also a whiz at hiding the gifts until Christmas Eve. It wasn’t until I was a pre teen that I discovered the hiding place. I made the discovery quite by accident in July.
There was a Christmas when I wanted to get GI-Joe size historical figures. I think I had my heart set on George Washington and Benjamin Franklin. (Insert nerd joke here).
When I didn’t get them for Christmas, I didn’t think too much about it. Life is full of setbacks and not getting a couple of dolls (yes, they are dolls – sorry to burst your bubble “action figure” people) is far from a life or death situation.
The old home I grew up in was built around the time World War I was fought. There were two bedrooms, a bathroom and a larger room on the second floor. There was a closet off the bathroom and in one of the bedrooms. The closet in the bathroom didn’t have a functioning light fixture so I didn’t ever go in it. I didn’t until that fateful day in July when I discovered some wrapped Christmas presents.
I’m not sure why I was looking in the closet but I shared my finds with my mom, who was less than amused at my discovery. I am sure she was embarrassed that she forgot a couple of presents. I got to open the presents and discovered they were George Washington and Ben Franklin.
I hope you have a good hiding place and less curious children and grandchildren.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
