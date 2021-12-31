I hope you had a good Christmas. It is truly a balm to the soul to get to take some time off and spend it with family, doing absolutely nothing but spending time together and staying home.
My wife and I enjoy watching old movies. We are great fans of Turner Classic Movies (TCM), which airs old movies from the silent era up to now. We’ve been watching it for so many years that we have seen many of the movies.
But this time of year, it is always enjoyable to catch up with the holiday classics, old and new. “Miracle on 34th Street,” “The Shop Around the Corner,” “Remember the Night,” and “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
And no Christmas is truly complete until we see the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story,” based on the works of Jean Shepard, about young Ralphie and his quest to get an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action Two-Hundred-Shot Range Model Air Rifle (with a compass in the stock)
One of the old movies we watched this weekend was the 1938 MGM version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
The story, written quickly by Dickens in 1843 as a way to pay off some debt, has resonated in our collective conscience ever since.
You know the story — the original grumpy old man, Ebenezer Scrooge, is haunted by three ghosts (four if you count his friend and dead business partner Jacob Marley) and in the end opens his heart, finding redemption and rejoining the human race.
Call me a sap, but I need to watch it at least once during December. I think the reinforcement that it is truly never too late to change your ways, if you really want to, gives me hope for us all.
In all adaptations of the short story, Scrooge’s poor clerk, Bob Crachit, does his best to provide for his rather large family. His eldest daughter, Mary, has taken a job as a seamstress, and surprises her father by appearing after he has been told that she is unable to come home for Christmas.
This one scene, which passes quickly in the 69-minute 1938 version, speaks to me now even more than the eventual redemption of Scrooge. After your children have left home, Christmas is the time when you somehow want to turn back the years and relive their childhood and see the wonder of the holiday through their eyes again.
This is, of course, impossible. But I have found that even as my daughters have become adults, you can still catch fleeting glimpses of who they were as children. You have to look closely, but you can still see them in there.
When you do, it’s best to hold these moments in your heart and not re-live embarrassing moments. The holidays are fine without embarrassing stories
“Auld Lang Syne,” the song that we all will be singing as we usher in 2022 asks us to remember the old days, the good times and good friends we have known. The cup of kindness is a toast to those we remember.
Good advice from three centuries ago, good advice today.
Enjoy your family gatherings, celebrate the new year responsibly, and remember friends and family that are no longer with us.
Best wishes for a Happy and healthy New Year!
