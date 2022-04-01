Does anybody really know what time it is (I don't)
Does anybody really care (care about time)
If so I can't imagine why (no, no)
We've all got time enough to die
Lyric, “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is,” recorded by Chicago, 1969
As the days begin to grow longer and people begin to adapt to daylight saving time (DST), the birds are singing and life is good, right?
Well, maybe not.
The debate about the changing clocks twice a year is back on again. The U.S. Senate, in an extremely rare display of unity, passed a bill that would make daylight saving time year-round in places where the two times are observed. The measure faces an uncertain fate in the House of Representatives.
Changing the clocks twice a year has always been a local decision. The federal government does not have any “clock police” to force states to comply.
As soon as the measure making daylight saving time the law of the land passed the Senate, defenders of standard time took to their keyboards to do what people do in the 21st century: snipe and disagree. Sleep advocates believe standard time should be the time that is followed year-round, arguing it better supports our normal sleep patterns.
Full disclosure: I am not a fan of the disruption to my sleep habits and have used this space to whine about it, so I was intrigued by this potential change. In the last couple weeks, I have read columns about the background of the changing of the clocks, the 10-month 1974 experiment with year-round DST and a couple of websites dedicated to both sides of the argument.
I found the stories about the 1974 “Arab Oil Crisis” change to year round DST as the most intriguing, because that would be the future we could expect if the planets aligned and we actually went to DST all year.
President Nixon, when signing the bill into law Dec. 15, 1973, said “…Daylight Saving Time on a year-round basis, which will result in the conservation during the winter months of an estimated equivalent of 150,000 barrels of oil a day, will mean only a minimum of inconvenience and will involve equal participation by all.” It was a noble thought, until it actually became real.
The issue with year round DST or year round standard time happens at the extremes of the year. When the DST law took affect in January, students were waking up and waiting for the bus in the dark with sunrise at nearly 8:30 in the morning. After some children were injured in accidents, what was to be a two year experiment was ended in the fall of 1974.
If standard time goes year round, the latest sunset would occur just after 8 p.m. The sun would rise just before 4:30 in the morning that day as well.
You could make a case that fewer children travel to school unattended now than in 1974 as a reason for year round DST. I believe the energy savings would be minimal, but it all adds up.
The more I read about this topic, the more convinced I become that the current system, while far from ideal, is probably the best. The Tom Stangl of twenty years ago would be very disappointed in me.
One thing is certain: whatever does or doesn’t happen, people will still complain about the topic.
