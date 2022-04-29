Sunday is May 1, traditionally known as “May Day,” a time to make May baskets, limber up and do your best not to get caught delivering the baskets.
The first of May and May baskets have a powerful memory for me from my childhood. I can clearly recall assembling the small cupcake tins with pipe cleaners to be “baskets” that were filled with popcorn, peanuts and some candy – M&Ms or candy corn were the ones I recall the best.
We would make these under the careful supervision of our mother, who would make sure we made enough for all of our friends and neighbors. Mom was especially good at making sure that we made some baskets for elderly neighbors who would appreciate seeing children come to their door with spring wishes and some treats.
I didn’t understand why we had to do it at the time, but I get it now.
It seemed like a harmless request, and the people were very appreciative of the gesture. We didn’t spend a moment longer than was required by etiquette, because we had so many stops to make. It was important to get those baskets delivered and get back in time to catch your friends delivering their baskets.
In doing some research for the column, I learned the traditions behind May baskets are quite old.
Like all May Day observances, May baskets were used to commemorate the turn of chilly and rainy months into warmer and happier ones. The tradition dates back to pagan rituals in the 12th and 13th centuries in Germany. Some records even place it as far back as revelry around Flora, the goddess of flowers, in ancient Rome. Regardless of when it began, flowers have remained a symbol of the spring celebration.
I found a story done by National Public Radio that cited news accounts from as early as 1871 talking about the traditions. A reporter in the Sterling, Ill., Gazette in 1871 said, in the spirit of the times, that if a boy hangs a May basket on a girl's door and the girl catches him, “it's a great disgrace.” If a girl is the hanger, “it disgraces the boy again not to catch her.”
With the stop and start weather we have had in the past three weeks, it is time to celebrate spring. The robins have been snowed upon more than three times, so I think we can all agree it’s time for spring to be here, at least for a short time before summer breaks out.
May Day is about finally coming outside and celebrating the fact that you made it through another winter. Trying to deliver your baskets without getting caught was just icing on the cake, a prelude to the fun you would have in the coming months playing kick the can.
So I think we should all take time on May Day to come out of our bunkers and just be outdoors. Say hello to the folks you haven’t seen in a while and simply bask in the moment.
Casting this buoy in the river of our memories is important.
Happy May Day to each of you. Take some time to savor the sweet victory over winter, catch your breath and get ready for the busy month that lies ahead.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.