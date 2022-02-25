I seem to have a hard time living in the present.
When I look for some escapist fare from daily life, I like to look back at how ancestors lived in the past seven hundred years or look into the future and see how things might become in a generation or three.
I began watching Home Box Office’s (HBO’s) new series “The Gilded Age” when it premiered last month. The series is created by Julian Fellowes, who brought “Downton Abbey” to life on public television a decade ago. “The Gilded Age” is set in 1882 in New York City.
From the HBO website: “In 1882, young Marian Brook moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell. Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, Marian must choose if she will follow the established rules of society or forge her own path.”
The Gilded Age was a time when large amounts of money were made by people who took advantage of industrialization. It was also a time of great wealth inequality, when a few made fortunes, while others struggled to survive.
The program is a lot like “Downton Abbey” in many ways. There are lots of characters, numerous plot lines that play out over multiple episodes, even multiple seasons. HBO announced last week a renewal for a second season.
One of the great things about shows like “The Gilded Age” is a glimpse into a bygone era is given. In 1882, photography was well established and used, so there are historical images for costume and set designers to draw inspiration from for the show. There are actual letters and newspapers to read to get a feel for what was going on at the time.
One of the things I think would be a tremendous challenge for Fellowes, who has written the episodes I have seen so far, is finding a way to tell the story to make it as historically accurate and interesting.
Peggy Scott is a black woman seeking to make her way as an author. Her family is wealthy, her father owns a pharmacy, the family lives in a nice home with servants. Peggy wants to break away, so she takes a job as van Rhijn’s personal secretary.
In a recent episode, Marian Brook follows Scott to Brooklyn to give some hand me down shoes to Scott’s family, not realizing they were well off. An understandably awkward scene follows.
After the Civil War, there was a renaissance in black culture, education and entrepreneurship. This period is largely forgotten today. I am glad it was included in this show.
But it leads to more awkwardness. Can a program truly show us what it was like 140 years ago without offending the sensibilities of a 2022 audience? By showing what actually happened to black entrepreneurs will the show be accused of being too politically correct? When sexism and racism occur, will they be accurately portrayed?
The show has been good so far, I’m anxious to see where it leads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.