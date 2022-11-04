If you disrespect anybody that you run in to
How in the world do you think anybody's s'posed to respect you
– Lyric, “Respect Yourself” recorded by the Staple Sisters
We are a week out from Election Day. The general election will elect lawmakers who will be entrusted with working for the common good, starting in January of 2023.
Unless you have been living under a rock for the past two months, you know this election cycle has been less than positive. The majority of advertising from all sides has been focused on getting you to vote AGAINST a candidate rather than FOR a candidate. In my opinion, fear of an opponent is never a valid reason to vote for the other person on the ballot.
I cast my ballot a couple of weeks ago. The local election officials were kind enough to ask if I wanted to vote absentee for all elections this year and I took them up on their generous offer. I began voting absentee when laws changed so you didn’t need a reason to use absentee ballots.
I like the convenience of voting absentee. I like skipping the line.
I enjoy not having to make awkward conversation with the people in line. I always worry about talking about politics with the people in line and either making someone mad or getting in trouble. For the record, DON’T TALK POLITICS while waiting to vote, it’s against the law. It’s considered campaigning, something that can’t be done within a certain area around the polling place.
I hope you make the time to vote. There are many different opportunities to cast a ballot, there are precious few reasons NOT to vote.
I included the lyric from “Respect Yourself,” the Staple Sisters song, recorded over 50 years ago because I feel it continues to be relevant, especially at election time. In addition to offering and accepting respect from others at the polling place, I think there’s another group of people at the polls we need to respect: the folks conducting the election.
It’s been nearly two years since Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the presidential election. Despite countless hours of recounts and more recounts, lawsuits and conspiracy theories, the results remain the same. Because of the vanity of Mr. Trump, he has continued to maintain there was widespread fraud.
Because of this disinformation, the results of the election that will occur next week are already in doubt in the minds of some people. That is unfortunate and an alarming thing for our nation. We need to have confidence in our elections.
Next Tuesday, trained volunteers and professionals will conduct the election. These people are your friends and neighbors. Even though they may be your friends and neighbors, they will conduct the election by the book. They know the rules and they also know the significance of the election.
In my opinion, we have lost sight of the dedication and honesty of election workers. The largest damage of the continuing scam perpetuated by some about the 2020 election is the loss of respect for these people.
As the 2022 election results come in, understand that election workers can’t begin working on absentee ballots until election day. Processing these votes takes time. Every vote needs to be counted. Understand that all votes are equal and let the process work. Abide by the results.
It’s in all our best interests.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
