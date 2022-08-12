Growing up in Iowa, “hot enough for ya?” was a common greeting and expression of shared misery I heard during the hot and humid days of July and August. When I worked summers as a stock boy in the local grocery store, I heard that phrase lot.
With compound interest and a conservative investment strategy, I imagine the fictional dime I would have received every time I heard that phrase would probably pay for a week’s groceries now.
I detasseled seed corn for a couple weeks one hot, humid and rainy summer. I travelled to Texas to see a cousin with the earnings. The cousin lived on the gulf coast, so I traded one humid area for another.
I think about those days from time to time when the weather gets hot and humid. While we would be miserable in the heat, we always consoled ourselves that the weather was “good for the corn.”
I read an article recently in the Washington Post about corn’s role in the humid weather. It turns out scientists have studied a phenomena known as “corn sweat.” From the Post article: “Billions of stalks of corn. Akin to a person breathing, plants exhale water into the atmosphere through a process called evapotranspiration. Some call it corn sweat.’ In the Midwest and northern Plains, corn and soybean crops draw moisture from the ground through their roots into their leaves, stems and fruits.
Yes, you can blame the corn and soybeans for the humidity and thunderstorms. Of course, you can also blame nearly every other plant on the planet as well.
But kvetching about corn might make you “more cool” to some people.
I also read an article in the Guardian that corn figured in that was more disturbing to me that humid weather.
“More than 80% of urine samples drawn from children and adults in a US health study contained a weedkilling chemical linked to cancer, a finding scientists have called ‘disturbing’ and ‘concerning,’” the Guardian article said.
“The report by a unit of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that out of 2,310 urine samples, taken from a group of Americans intended to be representative of the US population, 1,885 were laced with detectable traces of glyphosate. This is the active ingredient in herbicides sold around the world, including the widely used Roundup brand. Almost a third of the participants were children ranging from six to 18,” the article said.
“Roundup Ready” corn came on the market in 1998. The genetically modified corn was resistant to the pesticide Roundup so farmers could use the herbicide to knock down weeds without concerns of damaging the crop.
According to the Guardian article, “more than 200 million pounds of glyphosate are used annually by US farmers on their fields. Many farmers also use it on fields before the growing season, including spinach growers and almond producers. It is considered the most widely used herbicide in history.”
It seemed like a great idea 24 years ago. Farmers could be more efficient as margins on their crops shrunk and cost of inputs rose. Additional studies blame glyphosate for killing bee colonies and other pollinators and there is a class action lawsuit for people who have contracted cancer.
Maybe it’s time to get back to basics…while we still can.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
