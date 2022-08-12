Growing up in Iowa, “hot enough for ya?” was a common greeting and expression of shared misery I heard during the hot and humid days of July and August. When I worked summers as a stock boy in the local grocery store, I heard that phrase lot.

With compound interest and a conservative investment strategy, I imagine the fictional dime I would have received every time I heard that phrase would probably pay for a week’s groceries now.

