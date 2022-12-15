When the global pandemic hit nearly three years ago, the notion of having meetings and gatherings using video over the internet was, shall we say, less than universal.
But the pandemic occurred as well as the ensuing shutdowns, lockdowns and social distancing. Words and phrases like “Zoom,” “You’re on mute” and “Can you hear me?” became part of our lives. It was expedient and what many had thought was reserved for George Jetson and his work at Spacely Space Sprockets had actually come to pass.
Government bodies had a new way to gather and the public had a new way to attend meetings. In many ways, meetings were a great deal more open and accessible to the public. The new technology also had a way to archive the meetings for future reference.
Because of these changes, the public had unprecedented access to meetings from the comfort of their living room. Was it perfect? Far from it as clerks struggled to learn the technology and find a way to allow the proper amount of public interactions at the proper time. It is much easier to keep control of a meeting when everyone is in the same room.
But now that the pandemic has moved to an endemic phase as the virus continues to mutate and weaken, there is understandable fatigue with dealing with anything related to the early days of COVID. People don’t want to wear masks and social distancing is practically a thing of the past. We are all grateful that hopefully the worst of COVID is behind us.
Now that things are back to whatever passes for normal, it is very easy to remove and discard many things that were adopted during the pandemic. But I think keeping virtual meetings open for business for the public is something that should be strongly considered.
Regular readers of our newspapers understand the value of transparency. Doing business in plain sight should be standard operating procedure for all governments.
Many times, government is one of the larger employers in a community and has a budget of millions of dollars. Taxpayers, the people paying the bills, deserve to know how their hard earned money is being spent.
The fact of the matter is people today are very busy. They don’t have the time to leave their homes for several hours in the evening to sit on hard metal folding chairs to find out what’s going on. That’s OK, we understand. We attend the meetings so you don’t have to. And trust us, those metal chairs are not forgiving!
But now that technology has advanced and been adopted by many to live stream or hold virtual meetings, the hard work has already been done. The crisis of the pandemic provided the impetus for the change, the need for access has always been there and remains.
We have learned so much about how to do business during the pandemic. We should continue to use the things that made life easier and better.
I urge residents to visit with your elected officials to lobby for continued access to meetings via the Internet. As a taxpayer, you deserve access to the workings of the government you are helping to fund. It’s not too much to ask for access from your home.
Besides, the worst seat in your house is so much better than those metal folding chairs.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
