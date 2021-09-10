This weekend is the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C. and the crash of United flight 93 in Pennsylvania, which many suspect was supposed to crash into a target in Washington, but actions by the passengers foiled that plan.
September 11 is a date that is etched in our collective memories. I'm sure that every person can recall where they were and what they were doing when they learned about the attacks. Much like the assassinations of President Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy, the sunny, clear day of 9/11/01 evokes strong and vivid memories.
For me and my family, the day was quite surreal. My father had passed away on September 8, 2001 and his funeral was held at 11:00 a.m. on September 11. We watched some of the breaking news coverage before going to the funeral. The priest offered up prayers for those killed in the plane crashes.
Going home that evening, I saw gas lines in every small town as people purchased as much gasoline as they could, wary of another attack. On top of the many emotions I had, these images made it seem as if I had gone through the looking glass. It was as if the world was ending.
But of course, it didn't.
We persevered and changed many aspects of our daily lives. Nearly 10 years later, Osama bin Laden, the architect of the attacks, was killed in a raid on his compound in Pakistan, providing some type of whatever can possibly pass as closure to many.
The war in Afghanistan, initiated after the attacks of 9/11, came to an ignominious end last week as the last American military left the country, meeting a deadline set forth in a deal with the Taliban. Time will tell if the longest running war in our nation’s history, with its ever-changing goals, was worth the cost.
But if we have learned nothing else since the Vietnam War, we need to honor the soldier and their efforts, even if we disagree with the mission. I believe we will do this with the Afghan vets.
There is time to argue and hopefully learn the lessons of the Afghan War. Alexander the Great, Great Britain, the Soviet Union and now the United States and NATO allies have all left Afghanistan. History does repeat itself.
I understand ending the war, timing it to nearly coincide with the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of 9/11 doesn’t make any sense to me. But this column isn’t about my views on the war on terror, it’s about 9/11.
I watched one of the many documentaries about the rescue efforts at the World Trade Center this past weekend and you can't help but be proud of the unselfish dedication of the fire and rescue workers that responded to the calls, even after the collapse of the towers.
But anyone that knows a policeman, fireman or EMT already knows that the people that have taken on this calling are very special individuals. We are fortunate to have them in our communities, and they deserve our thanks and support.
September 11 should be about honoring those that lost their lives and the bravery of those who answered the call on that clear September morning.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
