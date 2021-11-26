“Reflect upon your present blessings—of which every man has many—not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” — Charles Dickens
Thursday is Thanksgiving, a time for us to gather together with loved ones, share a meal and reflect about the many blessings we have been given. It’s a quintessential American holiday that is, in my opinion, on the endangered species list.
We all know the myth and legend of Thanksgiving. Colonists and the Wampanoag tribe shared an autumn harvest feast in 1621 in Plymouth, Massachusetts that is widely acknowledged as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations. The actual history of the time is a bit more circumspect. The best account we have is a letter from English settler Edward Winslow that never mentions the word “Thanksgiving,” but tells of a weeklong harvest celebration that included a three-day celebration with King Massasoit and 90 Wampanoag men “so we might after a more special manner rejoice together.”
Over the years, the holiday has evolved but is always centered on giving thanks for something — several times it was for a victory in a war.
I think the people who are alive now mostly think of the large meal and family gathering as the main event for Thanksgiving. That’s fair. Many of us were raised in families who gathered at Thanksgiving. It was a time to see extended family and get caught up on life. Even if the meal wasn’t a seven-course sumptuous affair, the day was special because the dishes were generally things that weren’t eaten on a regular basis.
In recent years as Christmas has staked out a larger and larger share of the calendar, Thanksgiving has shrunk to a day to carbo load for shopping the next day. The push to beat other retailers to the punch has driven some to be open on Thanksgiving, pushing more on the one day set aside to be grateful for what we have. Apparently to some, Thanksgiving is a day to plan to get more.
I have a problem with that mentality. I think when we continue to strive for more and more material possessions, in many ways we become slaves to the things we buy. We work more hours or get a second job in an effort to get the possessions that will bring happiness. At some point in life, we all realize happiness is not found in possessions, but from interaction with others.
The pandemic curbed the war on Thanksgiving. I believe the recent trend of people deciding to change careers, looking for personal satisfaction rather than material possessions, will hopefully reverse the tide in the war on the holiday.
Recently I was forced to go without food for about 18 hours because of a medical test. Initially, I was upset about not being able to eat. But as the time wore on, I became a bit more philosophical about the fast. I came to the realization that many, many people went without eating and I should be grateful that my fast would end.
I believe the same about Thanksgiving. Be grateful for the people in your life and the ability to be with them. At some point, they (and you) won’t be there to get together.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. And compliment the cooks!
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.