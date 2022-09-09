When President Joe Biden announced targeted student loan forgiveness a couple of weeks ago, reactions were mixed.
Some felt the plan did not go far enough, others questioned why it was even being considered. Where you fell on this spectrum probably had something to do with your age, economic status, education and debt.
Student loans have been around a long time. There are precious few individuals who get a post secondary education without going into debt. Professionals with advanced degrees usually carry up to six figures in student loan debt.
Getting advanced degrees is a calculated risk. A hope remains that if you are better educated you will earn more money throughout your lifetime. That’s the bet many make. Some are able to succeed, others do not.
Changes in bankruptcy laws made it far more difficult for borrowers to default on student loans while federal grants failed to grow with the cost of education.
In my opinion, some colleges are quite out of touch with the world the rest of us live in each and every day. I’m all for higher education, but the value in education is its use and the hallmark of a great society is the ability for as many as possible to benefit from learning.
It doesn’t matter what you want to do with your life. Everyone deserves an opportunity for knowledge to be the best person they can be. When individuals are fulfilled, there is far less strife in the world.
I also believe the federal government throws money at many different things. Some of the uses of this money are good, others are foolish (in my opinion) and others are unnecessary.
In the weeks since the student loan forgiveness was announced, some have argued this largess is unfair. They feel the people who received it won’t truly appreciate the value of what they are receiving and will somehow “waste” this gift.
Speaking as a father who just finished paying off student loans taken out for two daughters the month the forgiveness was announced, I will say I am happy I have paid off my debt. I did not expect to receive any forgiveness. I was able to continue to make payments during the payment pause of the last year. I can now focus on other debt or spend that money on groceries or gas.
In the end, I think this forgiveness should be viewed as more pandemic relief, much like the payroll protection program (PPP), a forgivable loan many businesses utilized to keep from laying people off during the height of the pandemic. I think having income limits set as low as they were is fitting as well.
At any given moment, the federal government is spending money on many different things. During a recent discussion with coworkers, the bill to bring the manufacturing of computer chips back to the United States was discussed. One person thought the government had no business “throwing money” at this issue. Another replied he preferred money be “thrown” at jobs in our country than on other things.
I hope the beneficiaries of this forgiveness are able to invest in the economy, the community, their families and themselves because of this bill. I also hope the administration follows through with colleges to ensure their prices and practices are fair and affordable.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
