I remain a fan of Bob Seger (with or without the Silver Bullet Band) and his song “Old Time Rock and Roll” from his 1978 album “Stranger in Town.” Great album, not a bad song on it.
Apparently, lots of people must agree “today’s music ain’t got the same soul” as the song goes, because old music is currently in danger of choking out new music.
Ted Giola recently wrote an article for The Atlantic about the topic. Giola, who writes the music and popular culture newsletter “The Honest Broker,” says old songs now represent 70% of the U.S. music market.
The figure comes from MRC Data, a music analytics firm. In addition to the dominance of older songs, the article says the new music market is actually shrinking. The 200 most popular new tracks now regularly account for less than 5% of total streams. Giola reports this rate was twice as high three years ago. He cites the most downloaded songs on iTunes are “filled with the names of bands from the previous century, such as Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Police.”
Giola points out “Only songs released in the past 18 months get classified as ‘new’ in the MRC database, so people could conceivably be listening to a lot of two-year-old songs, rather than 60-year-old ones. But I doubt these old playlists consist of songs from the year before last. Even if they did, that fact would still represent a repudiation of the pop-culture industry, which is almost entirely focused on what’s happening right now.”
Another indicator of this trend of retreating to the past is the number of recent deals by older musicians selling rights to their music. Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen are among the artists who recently sold the rights to their music catalogs.
Giola cites record labels spending money on these old tunes, money that would have been spent on new artists.
“In fact, record labels—once a source of innovation in consumer products—don’t spend any money on research and development to revitalize their business, although every other industry looks to innovation for growth and consumer excitement,” Giola writes.
Even the physical format of music is retro. The best-selling physical format in music is the vinyl LP, which is more than 70 years old.
So, what to make of all these trends?
I blame the songwriters.
In the past, songwriting was an artform. Finding a topic, a melody, a hook and rhyming something that makes sense is hard. In the good old days, songwriters constructed songs had a verse, chorus and bridge. In my opinion, good songs have these three elements. Too often now, songs are verse and chorus only.
I was listening to “Love Me Do” by the Beatles recently and remarked that the vocal harmonies were written that even someone with a tin ear like me could pick them out and try to replicate them and have fun doing so.
Lots of songs are sung in unison now.
If nothing else, hopefully new songwriters listening to old songs can see what works when they get their inspiration.
Don’t write the new stuff off, there are future John Lennons and Paul McCartneys out there now. I hope they get a shot.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
