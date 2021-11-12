So, it’s November 10. Have you finished your Christmas shopping?
What? You haven’t started? You haven’t even considered what to get the people on your list?
Relax, I’m right there with you. I like to at least get Halloween out of the way before focusing on Christmas. And then there’s that day we stop to be grateful for everything and everyone, you know it, the turkey and all…THANKSGIVING! Yes, it’s seen by some as a day to prep and carbohydrate load for Christmas shopping, rather than a day to truly pause and be grateful.
If you have been purchasing anything over the past 12 months you know we have “supply chain” issues for nearly everything. It is being blamed on everything from worker shortages to coronavirus to the Chinese getting even with us.
Before the pandemic broke the supply chain, many of were blissfully unaware of how globally interconnected we are as a society. This interconnectedness (or dependence) is either a good thing or bad thing. When it works, it’s awesome to order something made on the other side of the planet. When you can’t get toilet paper, not so good.
I had a thought last week when I was listening to another story encouraging us to interrogate children about what they want for Christmas early because there will be toy “shortages” this year. What if we did something different this year for Christmas?
What if we made a point of buying as much as we could from the stores on main street? If you had to, you could go to the neighboring town. If loved ones live in other communities, why not get them something from their main street merchants?
Yes, I know we all want to get the object of our heart’s desire in the right hue and shade of that niche color and size. Until last year, you could do a lot of this through the wonders of the Internet and the functioning supply chain. Heck, you could even get toilet paper!
But now, the world has changed. The economic impact of the pandemic and lockdowns continues to be felt, in some form or another, by many people in our community. Christmas is one of the largest times of spending in the year for many families. Why not spend those dollars where they can have a direct and tangible economic impact?
Many studies have shown a dollar spent locally is re-spent several times before leaving the community for good. In case you are unaware, the businesses on main street, in addition to providing jobs and services, contribute to the tax base of our community and schools, helping to ensure our town can be the place we want it to be for generations to come.
I know buying everything locally is a radical concept. But back in the day, that’s how our communities operated. As a result, they were glorious. Remember what this town was like 20, 30, 50 years ago? That was all done by shopping locally.
I know we can’t go back to those days, but we can take significant steps to protect what we have right now by simply spending locally.
Think of it as the year we bought Christmas gifts for our community. It’s somehow fitting after the year we all came through.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.