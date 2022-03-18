The first day of spring is literally just around the corner.
The clocks have sprung ahead, the daylight lasts well past dinner time and people are beginning to smile again. Yes, the tide is turning, better days are upon us, at last.
It won’t be long before high school baseball and softball teams are playing.
Even a favorite of mine, spring professional football, is looming on the horizon. Maybe.
A new United States Football League (USFL), owned by FOX television network, is set to make its premiere in April with eight teams.
The “new” USFL is bringing back team names from the original USFL of the 1980s: Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits. All games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama.
The USFL got its start as a spring alternative to the National Football League (NFL). The owners made a splash by getting players to defect to their new league by paying more money. Some college stars went to the USFL instead of the NFL.
Among the marquee names that played first in the USFL were: Jim Kelly, Steve Young, Reggie White, Herschel Walker, Anthony Carter, Doug Flutie and Mike Rozier. The league looked as if it might be able to make it as an alternative until they decided to go head to head with the NFL in the fall. They banked everything on an antitrust lawsuit, encouraged by New Jersey Generals owner Donald Trump.
They won the lawsuit, but were awarded $1 in damages. The league folded into myth and legend.
I was excited to hear the league was returning, surprised it would be named the same and even old team names, logos and colors would be used.
It turns out I wasn’t the only one who was surprised. A lawsuit has been filed by the former owners of the teams. The original USFL is suing the new USFL for trademark infringement, false advertising and false association related to their league name, logos and uniforms.
“Fox could have easily started its own league with new teams, but instead chose to take the goodwill and nostalgia of the original league without the permission of the people who actually created it,” attorney Alex Brown said in a press release. “Fox can’t dispute that the ‘Real USFL’ marks are recognizable and valued because they’re using them and purposefully confusing its league with the original. Rather than do the right thing, Fox has chosen to try and bully the prior owners into submission. That’s not going to happen.”
The Sporting News reports the trademark case could get a bit trickier depending on which parties have ownership over the team names and logos. But either way, as Larry Csonka, the initial manager of “The Real USFL, LLC” pointed out, there was likely a reason that Fox wanted to use that branding.
“It boils down to this,” Csonka said, per Touchdown Wire. “If the USFL doesn’t have any value, why did Fox want it?”
It will be interesting to see how this all plays out in court. With teams drafted, new uniforms and updated logos ready to go, there’s a lot on the line for the new USFL.
But it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the USFL would make its name in court. It is their original brand, after all.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.