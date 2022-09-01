April Ziemer

April Ziemer, Editor

It is back to school week for many local and college students. As many of you know, I shipped my oldest off to her freshman year of college at Dunwoody in Minneapolis. I am writing this column on Monday and it is her first day. I would be lying if I said it wasn’t typing with tear-filled eyes at the moment.

It is a really awkward time as a parent as you have to let them spread their wings and fly, yet they still call to ask how long to microwave leftovers.

