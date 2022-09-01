It is back to school week for many local and college students. As many of you know, I shipped my oldest off to her freshman year of college at Dunwoody in Minneapolis. I am writing this column on Monday and it is her first day. I would be lying if I said it wasn’t typing with tear-filled eyes at the moment.
It is a really awkward time as a parent as you have to let them spread their wings and fly, yet they still call to ask how long to microwave leftovers.
So I am a blubbering worrisome mother, but there are worse things in life I could be. I have the opening line of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing in my head, “Just a small-town girl, living in a lonely world…” Please Lord do not let it be a lonely world for my Rylee.
I hope she blossoms and grows and learns and succeeds and is curious and ambitious. I hope Rylee enjoys college life with an open mind, feels empowered and follows her heart.
There is no doubt I want to be sharing the news with you in four years that she has obtained her Bachelor of Science in Interior Design. But to be completely honest there are other things that are just as important to me.
I hope she holds the door open for people and smiles at them. I hope they smile back and friendships are made.
I hope in Rylee’s new environment she meets all different sorts of people. People of different backgrounds, race, religion and beliefs. I hope she takes the time to have discussions with them and learn about what makes them who they are and that they do the same for her.
I hope she uses her manners. I hope she says thank you to her teachers, the cafeteria workers, the janitors, the IT employees and the administrators. I hope she is grateful for her experience there and I pray she is forever thankful to the staff from Amery Schools who brought her to this point and the amazing local scholarship offerings she earned to lighten her load.
I hope she looks back. I hope she looks back at the community where she spent her first 18 years. A little city full of supporters. Friends, neighbors, church members, classmates, coaches, educators, school board members, employers, co-workers and caring semi-strangers who want nothing but the best for her. I hope she thinks about them from time to time and hopes they are doing well too.
I hope she looks forward. I hope she thinks about everything she wants out of life and realizes that choices she makes today could very well impact those goals. I hope her forward thinking will be the catalyst that thrusts her into hard work and success.
I hope if there are bumps in the roads, she has the capability to problem-solve. I hope if there are big potholes in her journey, she is never too scared to call home before those potholes cause her road to close.
I hope if one road closes, in time an adjusted route will show her a different, but just as nice of a ride to her destination.
College is a journey like no other. It is beautiful and bad, exciting and exhausting, unique and ugly, happy and horrendous.
I hope Rylee remembers it is good to seek perfection, but it is better to seek excellence. It is passion for what you do that determines your excellence.
Each college day should have a piece of listening, experience, aspiration, reflection, networking and growth.
This is a new start. But I do not want her to actually forget about middle school or high school. You hear people give that advice all of the time about how none of that matters anymore-but it does. Take those good times and bad times and use them as a guide for how you should treat people in the next phase and how you would like them to treat you. Reflect on what you want to go differently and what good qualities made your early years enjoyable so that you can look for them in your new peeps.
I suppose you could say the first day of college is like your first kiss. It will start before you even realize it and by the time it ends, you will have no idea what happened.
Update: As I write this, Rylee called me to say the fire alarms went off on her first day and she and all of the others were standing outside watching three firetrucks pull in. On the plus-side, she said her first campus lunch was delicious! I hope she ate it all, because if there are leftovers, she will have no clue how long to put them in the microwave.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
