American novelist Nathaniel Hawthorne once said, “Words are so innocent and powerless as they are, standing in a dictionary. How potent for good and evil they become in the hands of one who knows how to combine them.”
When Hawthorne put together many of his greatest masterpieces in the 1800s, he would have never dreamed of using the word “Bootylicious” in one of his works. But maybe that is just because the word hadn’t officially been created.
The term bootylicious was first used in 1994, while selfie was in 2002 - what word was first used in your birth year?
The team at online language learning platform Preply have used data available from Merriam Webster to delve into the English language back to the 1950s to discover when these words and phrases were first used in print.
The research found that loungewear was first used in 1957 and endangered in 1964. Wannabe was in 1976 while road rage was in 1988. More recent additions include fat shaming in 2009 and adulting in 2020.
The year does not mark the very first time that the word was used in English. Many words were spoken long before they passed into the written language. The year is for the earliest written or printed use of the word or phrase.
It is interesting to look at words that seem like they have always existed, only to see they haven’t really been a part of vocabulary for all that long.
Here are a few more from the Preply list: 1952-Global Warming, 1955-Empty Calories, 1958-Panic Attack, 1960-Hate Crime, 1963-Scam, 1966-Unisex, 1973-Detox, 1974-Ditzy, 1978-Eye Candy, 1983-Ringtone, 1986-Cringey, 1990-World Wide Web, 1992-Photoshop, 1995-Bridezilla, 2000-Google, 2007-Hashtag and 2017-Ghosting.
With over 5,400 new words created every year, these are the ones that managed to catch on in everyday culture.
Daniele Saccardi of Preply says: “It’s really interesting to see the first print usage of some of these words and phrases that are used in everyday conversation today. Language is constantly growing and evolving to fit in with modern society, and we can see that through this research, especially as technology becomes more apparent in our lives.”
New words are often created by a Lexi connoisseur (a person who creates words) however, authors and writers can also be credited. William Shakespeare, one of the most widely recognized playwrights in history invented 1,700 words in his lifetime, including lonely, uncomfortable, elbow and hostile.
Here’s how new words are created:
- Blending - merging two or more words together e.g. Paralympics
- Clippings - shortening existing words e.g. Sci-Fi
- Compounding - Adding two words together to create a new meaning e.g. spray tan
- Affixation - Adding prefixes or suffixes to an existing word e.g. sizeism
- Conversion - turning nouns into verbs e.g. adulting
Sometimes I have been known to make up words or combine multiple words into one. For example, one of my favorite phrases when I am really excited about something, is to say that it is FANTABULOUS! I guess it is a combination of fantastic and absolutely glorious or delicious…I am not really sure, but I like the sound of it.
I also have a few inappropriate made up words up my sleeve that are for rare and very upset occasions. They are not appropriate for the newspaper, but just might catch on more quickly than fantabulous.
When we were younger, every time my friend Becky Henderson would stub her toe or get a paper cut, she would say, “Aziwawa!” First of all, I am not sure if I just spelled that correctly. Second of all, it was the strangest thing I had ever heard. Thirdly, sometimes strange things are catchy and even in adult hood, now whenever I slightly injure myself I say, “Aiziwawa” in my head. I would never say it out loud though-that would be silly.
I believe that words and language are such an intriguing thing. So much so, that I make a living off of words. Some words may come and go with changing times, but it is important to remember the things we say truly have a lasting effect. I have said it before and I will say it again, words have energy and power with the ability to help, to heal, to hinder, to hurt, to harm, to humiliate and to humble. And, in the case of “Aziwawa” to be hilarious.
I recently came across this saying, "Words are seeds that do more than blow around. They land in our hearts and not the ground. Be careful what you plant and careful what you say. You might have to eat what you planted one day." -Unknown
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
