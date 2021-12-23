If there is anyone who deserves a shout out the week of Christmas, it is the teachers. They certainly have their hands full. Young students are rambunctious about the upcoming holiday, older students have started to check out. All students are ready to have a break and the teachers are even more ready.
Although teachers have the time off from school, many of them never really take a break from their role. They invest so much into students and truly care about their well-being. They worry about some students for various reasons and are uneasy about not having the daily check-in time with them. The impact teachers have on students is remarkable and their influence extends beyond the classroom, well into the future.
We can all think of at least one favorite teacher. From my first day in Kindergarten with Mrs. Kresl to my last day of high school equipped with words of wisdom from the late great Sherm Gronlund, I had many teachers leave a mark on my life. I am fortunate enough to still see many of them around town and I absolutely love it.
I would like to share two recent examples of the impact some well-known local retired teachers have made on their past students.
I never had Bill Baldwin as an instructor. Band was never really my cup of tea, but my friends who were a part of Mr. Baldwin’s famous Amery High School Marching Band cherish the time they spent with him in the classroom and at parades. He left quite an impact on many, many Amery musicians.
Mr. Baldwin has performed with a brass group for several years and they usually have a concert called Tuba Christmas. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, they have not been able to have this event for a couple of years. Some of the people in Mr. Baldwin’s brass group as well as a variety of his past students gathered in the front yard of the Baldwin home Saturday evening to play and sing for Mr. Baldwin and his wife Judy. Some participants drove a couple of hours to share their talents and show their support for the Baldwin's during Bill's health issues. Can you imagine looking out your front door to see a crowd of friends and past students filling the air with holiday cheer? I heard the Baldwin’s were very surprised and very touched. It is a true testament to Mr. Baldwin’s impact as an educator.
Last week I turned 45. Hitting your mid-forties is hard. Aches and pains. Some parts of my body are drooping, and my eye brows are growing together. While I try to have a positive attitude about aging and attempt to use the use the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past four decades as a road map to navigate the second part of my life, I was feeling a little melancholy about the big 4-5.
Nothing can warm your aging heart more than a birthday treat and my sixth-grade science teacher came waltzing into the Amery Free Press last week with just that. Seriously people, my sixth-grade teacher still cares enough after all these years to bring me a birthday treat.
The thing is teachers do not stop caring about their students when they leave for Christmas break and they do not stop caring when their students head off into the big scary world.
Although teachers probably do not get to hear it enough, students also still care about their teachers long after time has passed as well.
I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you. I am who I am because of two groups of people-my family and my teachers. I cannot give enough appreciation to the educators who have had an impact on me and to the current teachers who are leaving their mark on my children.
THANK YOU Mrs. Millermon for the birthday treat and for your warm and caring spirit that I have been continued to be blessed by over the years. There are so many other teachers I would like to specifically call out in this column, but I am too afraid I might forget someone, and I would need more space.
Aristotle once said, “Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all,” and I strongly believe I had many teachers who did that and continue to do that for me.
For all of you teachers out there, I know the past few years have been extra tricky. I hope you are able to find time over the holidays to relax and rejuvenate. Know that you are appreciated and the difference you are making in the lives of our children matters and is a gift that keeps on giving.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
