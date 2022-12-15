There was a song that defined me in 1989, it was “Parents Just Don’t Understand” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. This rap tune sang right to my heart. My parents certainly did not understand me. Times have changed as now as I am the one who doesn’t understand my father.
As I have previously shared, my father was a hockey coach. Weekends were spent at the rink. If I would have said, “Hey Dad, why don’t we head to the mall this weekend instead?” my father would have laughed in my face.
This past weekend I spent my time at the hockey rink in River Falls with my son Maverick. Where was my dad? He was at the mall with my two oldest daughters.
Was it an episode of the Twilight Zone?
A few years ago, my father started a tradition with my girls Rylee and Reagan. They go shopping with him to pick out gifts for all of the other grandkids. They also must agree to wrap all of these gifts. In return, once they have finished shopping for others, he follows them into whatever stores they want to visit, happily carries their bags and opens his wallet.
Would my dad have ever accompanied me to the Gap? Nope! Would he have carried my bags while I wandered around Macy’s? No chance! Would he have his wallet ready should I find something that catches my eye in Pac Sun? NEVER!
What happened to my father? To be clear, I am truly pleased by his newfound ways. It is my girls’ favorite day of the year. Children should be given time to experience unfettered joy, and my dad dishes it out to them by the spoonful. But I admit that I’m not only perplexed, I am envious.
The truth is, I don’t recognize this carefree guy. What has transpired over the past 30 years is baffling. What happened to my weekday busting his butt to put food on the table and weekend rink rat of a father? The one who lectured me about no phone calls after 9p.m. I don’t remember a weekend during childhood when my father did not require us all to keep silent while sports games were on the television.
Our family of five lived a quiet, go downstairs if you don’t like it lifestyle. As a result (reclining on the proverbial therapist’s couch) I have a mini breakdown if my own home becomes loud when I am trying to hear the weather on the 6 o’clock news!
My mother was full of rules as well. She would say, “Did you clean your room? Why do you have so many shoes by the door? Who needs that many pairs of shoes?” Or her favorite, “Why did you tell your sister to shut-up? You know we do not say shut-up in this house. I didn’t raise you that way!”
Before my mother’s death she had a new favorite rule, which was rules do not apply at Grandma and Grandpa’s house.
But, really, I’m happy for this transformation of my happy-go-lucky dad who has always fed the grandkids ice cream for breakfast when I would get lectured three decades ago because of foods that I refused to eat.
There is a tinge of jealousy. Maybe I’m remembering it wrong? Maybe it’s selective memory. We have a way of focusing on certain things to suit our own perception of childhood.
As a teenager we tend to blame our parents for everything. By our 30s, having families of our own, we learn to humanize our parents and accept that perhaps they failed in some ways, but recognize that they were doing the best they could with what they had in their own arsenal.
Sure “Gramps” as my kiddos call him, is more carefree than I ever recall him being when he was just April, Kelly and Lisa’s dad.
As grandparents, the crusade to create order has ended. The benefactors of this transformation are the grandchildren.
When I was growing up my very favorite people in the entire world were my grandparents. They were perfect in my eyes (and I still believe it to be true). I think it is actually pretty darn cool when I see my children adore my dad in the same way.
When the girls returned home from shopping with Gramps yesterday, I couldn’t believe the outrageous things he bought them. I called him and asked what he was thinking. With a chuckle he replied, “It’s Christmas and they are my grandkids. I can do what I want!”
My dad did always know best. God willing, I hope to be able to use that line some day on the phone with one of my children.
