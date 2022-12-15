April Ziemer 2022

April Ziemer, Editor

There was a song that defined me in 1989, it was “Parents Just Don’t Understand” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. This rap tune sang right to my heart. My parents certainly did not understand me. Times have changed as now as I am the one who doesn’t understand my father.

As I have previously shared, my father was a hockey coach. Weekends were spent at the rink. If I would have said, “Hey Dad, why don’t we head to the mall this weekend instead?” my father would have laughed in my face.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.