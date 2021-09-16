Last week Barron native Chris Kroeze took Amery’s Danielson stage to perform in front of a crowded Michael Park. It got me thinking, “What a difference a few years makes.”
A handful of years ago Kroeze performed at a variety of Amery events. One that standing out in my mind, was a Friday evening under the Fall Festival tent in Soo Line Park. He was the opening act.
There were more people standing outside watching bean bag games taking place, than there were under the tent listening to the croons of Kroeze. In fact, if you had to count, I believe at the most, there were six people under the tent at one time.
Was it due to Kroeze’s voice? Absolutely not. In fact, I believe those in nearby areas quite enjoyed the sound.
It was just one of those things I have heard performers speak about. I once remember reading the experience of a performer who played to an empty room. He said the band had a responsibility to the rock & roll to blow the roof off even though there was no one there. They had a responsibility to each other to approach the situation positively, because if they started addressing the reality of how bad it actually felt, it could quickly escalate into full-blown fight club.
Technically the room was not empty as the bartender came up from the basement, bringing up a box of beers so they would be ready for tomorrow’s show, which was supposed to be packed.
The musician said it made him want to quit music. He wanted to go back to school and learn a trade and go into a profession that’s risk-free and full of stability. He wanted to own a dog and he wanted to plant a garden.
These are all things that life on the road does not always allow. But there are people who feel the calling to expose their souls on a stage and thank goodness an empty room does not always cause the talents to throw in the towel.
By 2017, Kroeze headlined a very well-attended Music on the River in Amery. In 2018, I interviewed Kroeze during his nationally televised run on NBC’s “The Voice” and again a few months later.
Kroeze received a call asking him to audition for a spot on the show. He is unsure exactly what events led up to the call. Someone may have possibly sent videos of Kroeze performances into The Voice, or staff from the show may have stumbled upon footage themselves as they do have people who search online for artists that they then reach out to. Kroeze said, “I happened to be someone who got a phone call. It was strange but cool.”
In auditions, Kroeze’s performance of Stevie Ray Vaughn’s “Pride and Joy” was immediately well received by the coaching panel. The moment he started playing guitar, coach Adam Levine was nodding his head to the beat and fellow coach Kelly Clarkson was mouthing the words as she swayed to the music. 29 seconds in, Blake Shelton pressed the red button that would send his chairing spinning around to face Kroeze.
“I remember looking to the right while I was singing and when I faced forward again, there sat Blake looking at me. It was an adrenaline rush. Everything after that is really a blur,” said Kroeze.
Kroeze chose Shelton to be his coach after several fought for him. When talking to his new team member the coach said, “You can make it into this finale.”
During my interviews with Kroeze it was apparent that he was still the approachable and easygoing singer that had entertained both small and large crowds in Amery.
It is that easygoing spirit that now has locals setting out their lawn chairs multiple days before a performance, to reserve their spots.
I am so glad that Kroeze did not give up on Amery after the poorly attended Fall Fest event. I am happy he was able to experience life on the biggest stage of all-the television sets of viewers across the nation. I am ecstatic that fate led him back to Northwestern Wisconsin where he is able to do things the best way possible-his way.
I think this situation is one example of much our lives can change over and over again. When you are feeling like you are continuously “playing in an empty room,” do not give up. The reason why three years can make such a difference is because every single one of those 1,095 days is a fresh start full of new opportunities.
