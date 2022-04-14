As anyone knows who read my column last week, I recently went through a stress test to check the condition of my heart. Regardless of the diagnosis of the testing, I am here to say I have been dealing with a broken heart.
You see, my marriage has been suffering, which is not unusual when a third party becomes involved. “M” has played a part in marriage tensions in the past and is back for more. Before you go telling anyone that you heard my husband Josh has been spending time with Mary, Melanie, Margie, Mabel or Magdalene; I would just like to lay it all out for the world to know the “M” interfering in our marital bliss is no other than MENARDS.
Our oldest graduates from high school next month and we decided to hold her party at the Amery Golf Course. I told my husband this would be ideal as this way, we wouldn’t have to worry about tackling a bunch of projects at home. He was very much in agreement with me.
Looking back, I think I really truly meant what I said at the time, but somehow, I changed my mind along the way. Don’t get me wrong, we are still having the party at the Golf Course-I just decided I still want the projects done at home too…
Let me explain: We have found out we have three people flying in for the special occasion. My cousin Sean will be joining us from Cincinnati, Ohio. He hasn’t been to Wisconsin in a few years, and I would hate for him to see our paint color hasn’t changed since his last visit.
My hubby’s brother, Jeremy, is coming home from Little Rock, Arkansas. When he was home at Christmas, he gave Josh a hard time about our kitchen faucet knob having to be turned just right or it comes on by itself. I never thought I would ever say these words, but I believe Jeremy was correct. We did need a new faucet and maybe some new backsplash behind the sink too.
My ex-brother-in-law, Cory, is flying in from Austin, Texas. Even though he is my “EX” bro-in-law, we have remained close and I am tickled he is making the trip. I want to roll out the red carpet for him (I do not mean this literally as actual red carpet would not match anything in our house).
So, I decided we needed a few home improvements before graduation and then decided since we are hosting Easter, it should all be completed before April 17. Menards here we come!
I don’t know what it is about that place, but we start arguing from the second we pull into the parking lot. We spat over how far away my hubby parks from the door, the proximity to the cart corral and how close we might be to the vehicle next to us.
By the time we walk through the doors, my blood pressure is already on the rise and by the time I walk through their “security spindle” I am in full blown battle mode.
We couldn’t find exactly what we were looking for and I questioned my husband several times if his measurements were correct. I guess asking him about his measurements was like asking me about the accuracy of one of my news articles, as he became quite offended.
I meandered one way to look at the needed supplies for backsplash. Josh said I was headed in the wrong direction. I replied, “No, I am not. I told you I told you the other day that I changed my mind about what I wanted to do about the backsplash.” He said he didn’t recall that conversation and then it dawned on me that being married is really like having a best friend who doesn’t remember anything you say.
We spent our “Menards Date Night” spatting over colors, costs and construction. Neither one of us was willing to budge much as Josh has a lot of experience with these sorts of things and I always know what is best.
By the time we left the store, our vehicle was full of paint, lumber and tension. I was starting to wonder if my hubby’s brother Jeremy, would also soon be an “EX” bro-in-law.
In the days since, we have patched up scuffs in the walls as we paint (ok, as JOSH paints) and we have patched up our relationship from our Menards disagreements too.
I am thankful for 11% rebates, compromises, apologies, healing hearts and for the efforts Josh is putting into our home and our upcoming graduation celebration. Also, deep down, although he didn’t say it, I am pretty sure he has come to realize I was right about everything.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.