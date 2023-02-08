April Ziemer-Newest

April Ziemer, Editor

As we age, the losses come more frequently. But when I received the message last week that Amery’s Class of 1995 had lost another one of our very own, I didn’t feel aged at all. In fact, I really felt like we were just roaming the halls of the school yesterday, so it felt so surreal.

I wasn’t close friends with Char Barney during our days at Amery schools. The thing is, when you grow up in a small town, close friends or not you are bonded.

