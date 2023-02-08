As we age, the losses come more frequently. But when I received the message last week that Amery’s Class of 1995 had lost another one of our very own, I didn’t feel aged at all. In fact, I really felt like we were just roaming the halls of the school yesterday, so it felt so surreal.
I wasn’t close friends with Char Barney during our days at Amery schools. The thing is, when you grow up in a small town, close friends or not you are bonded.
The other 131 people who were in my class are the people who I played Red Rover with in third grade, who remember my first boyfriend just as I remember their first love. They knew me when I had bad bangs and I knew them when they pinned their pants.
I don’t have to explain my world view when I see any of them, because they were around to help me shape it. Char was one of these people.
Like I said, we were not close friends at school. Looking back, she was someone I considered a “Head-Banger” based on her musical tastes. This was not my crowd. I can’t even imagine what they thought of me as I strolled past humming the tune to Lionel Richie’s “Penny Lover.”
A handful of years after we tossed our graduation caps, after moving back to Amery from Denver, I became re-introduced to Char Lea Barney through a mutual pal. What I found out was that Char was everything I thought she was in high school and most of all, she was also everything I didn’t know her to be during those years.
Char was still the heavy metal mama I remembered. But I never knew how much we actually had in common.
We both loved to read newspapers. In fact, there were many a morning we sat down with coffee (and a bump of Bailey’s Irish Cream) to read through newspapers and have deep conversations about the things we were reading.
Char and I were both music lovers. In fact, she enjoyed so much beyond super hard rockers. We would bond over singing to Styx, the Eagles and Cheap Trick.
Life can be weird. When I heard the news about Char, I thought back to a moment of time spent with smiling Char. I remembered us driving. The sun roof was open during a gloriously warm spring day. We were listening to a band called the Counting Crows. While my favorite song was a catchy tune called, Mr. Jones and Me, Char preferred the song Big Yellow Taxi and especially the line, “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”
It was a remake of the 1970’s Joni Michell song.
Char told me she loved the realness of it. She believed the world was becoming such a harsh place and that soon there would be no such thing as paradise. We argued the point back and forth a bit. This was not uncommon for us as we didn’t always have the same views on things. One of Char’s best qualities was her ability to see all points of view. She was one of the least judgmental people I had ever met.
Life’s changing seasons had Char and I seeing each other less with the exception of the occasional bump-in.
I saw her about six weeks before her death in the frozen section at Dick’s Market. She asked about my oldest daughter (as after having a child was when my free time to drink alcohol infused coffee and debate song lyrics started winding down), I told her Rylee had headed off to college. We were both amazed at time’s ability to speed by and thief so much about what we once knew about each other.
We wished each other well and went on our way. To say I wished I would have ran over, grabbed Caribou coffee and plopped down in the quiet health foods isle to debate life is an understatement.
I have very much learned the hardest part of getting older is not the aches and wrinkles, it is the loss of those we love.
Grief counselor Alan Wolfelt says losses run deep, in part because some relationships are formed over a lifetime. Wolfelt says even though we take on different roles as we move through life, we never lose our initial identity as the “child of” or the “brother/sister of.” I would include the “friend of” and “classmate of.”
Loss is hard, yes, but it’s also a time of opportunity to live, love and mourn as fully as we can.
Char, I truly believe you have found paradise again. I am at work, thus my coffee has no additions, but I lift it up and cheers you until we meet and sing again.
