Hello from beautiful Wisconsin Dells! Anyone who read my column last week knows that if everyone in our family was on their best behavior, we would be headed for a trip to Wisconsin Dells. So, here we are-a family that is floating down the lazy river with gleeful smiles, proving mediocre behavior pays off just as well.
Like any family vacation we take, whether it is large or small, we started with a bucket full of mishaps, turned into laughs that we hope will be overflowing by the end.
When our caravan of cars filled with family members left the Ziemer driveway Sunday morning, I was to follow the truck holding my sister Kelly and her partner in crime Isaac. It turns out Isaac drives a hair faster than me, but I knew I would eventually catch up. Just outside of Deer Park, I spotted what I thought was his gray truck. I sped up and rode him to ensure he would not lose me again. I watched him pull into a parking lot at the four corners and thought maybe they needed something out of the back of the truck. I pulled right alongside and stared into their vehicle, only to see it wasn’t them at all. The driver, who I recognized as an Amery gentleman, looked at me and I am sure was wondering why it seemed like I had been stalking him. I sped off before he could recognize me back (hopefully).
By Baldwin I had been flicked off by temperamental Toyota driver. We hit some icy roads near Eau Claire and I swore I was going to have an accident (not just of the vehicle kind) every time we drove alongside a semi-truck.
I refuse to text and drive, so I made my 14-year-old transcribe my feelings (which included foul language) in messages to family members in other vehicles. She acted unpleased about this, but deep down I think she enjoyed it.
Normally my husband would be behind the wheel during our road trips, but his work schedule caused him to drive down separately Sunday night. When we finally arrived, I was quite relieved and ready to enjoy our precious time in the waterpark capital of the world.
Today’s kids think of Wisconsin Dells as a shiny, new vacation spot, but it is well over 150 years old. It was back in 1856 that Wisconsin Dells, then known as Kilbourn City in honor of the railroad’s president, was incorporated.
Let’s rewind waaaay back to 19,000 years ago, when a glacier extended approximately four miles east of the area. That glacier melted about 15,000 years ago and formed Glacial Lake Wisconsin, with spots as deep as 150 feet. The last ice that held back the waters of Glacial Lake Wisconsin began to melt. The failed ice dam unleashed a catastrophic flood; the lake's depth dropped to 50 feet. The meltwaters cut deep, narrow gorges and unusual rock formations into the sandstone and formed the steep-sided canyons and bluffs you see today lining the Wisconsin River.
Fast forward to 1856, when the town was incorporated as Kilbourn City. The name did not stick. In 1931, it was officially changed to Wisconsin Dells, the name the locals and tourists had always used, with "Wisconsin" derived from the Native American word meaning "dark rushing waters," and "Dells" mimicking the French word "dalles" that means "layers of flat rock" to describe the bluff rock formations.
During the 1930's and '40's, it wasn't unusual to see tourists line up to watch folks descend on the steamboats for a trip to the Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial. In 1946, Mel Flath brought the first WWII land-to-water vehicles known as Ducks to Wisconsin Dells. In the 1950's, crowds were first treated to the famous Tommy Bartlett ski show.
In 1989, Stan Anderson, the owner of the Polynesian Resort Hotel, decided to put a roof over a water attraction at this property, and the first indoor water park in the country was christened. One year later, the Wilderness Resort (our home away from home) and Treasure Island water parks opened. A few later, Great Wolf Lodge expanded its offerings. In 2000, the Kalahari Resort opened and the rest, they say, is history.
Before we know it our little time away will be buttoned up and we will be gliding down Interstate 94, ticking off other drivers along the way, working our way back to the realities that await us in 54001.
Even if it is just a few days away here and there I cherish the time we have together, even if I have to step away to do a little newspaper work here and there.
The times flies by fast when you fill your days with swimming, sliding, observing many odd tattoos of other vacationers, gaming, shopping and reminiscing about trips of years gone by.
We didn’t realize we were making such ever-lasting memories, we thought we were just having fun.
I look forward to seeing all of you later this week!
