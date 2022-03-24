Fyodor Dostoyevsky is regarded as one of the finest novelists who ever lived. Literary modernism, existentialism, and various schools of psychology, theology, and literary criticism have been profoundly shaped by his ideas. His most acclaimed novels include Crime and Punishment (1866), The Idiot (1869), and The Brothers Karamazov (1880). While I am sure these were all great pieces of work, I believe them finest words he ever shared were when he said, “The soul is healed by children.”
My latest example of this happened recently when my husband’s Godmother, Marj Rowan, sent me a phone number to dial.
While I used to think the only two phone numbers that would ever be fully engrained into mind would be my childhood phone number and 8675309, I fully plan to memorize the following and I encourage you do the same: 707-998-8410.
There constantly seems to be a cloud of bad news sprinkling over minds around the world. Jackie DeShannon once sang, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love,”
Call a new hotline, and you'll get just that — encouraging words from an inspiring group of Kindergartners in California.
Once you dial in, the student’s voices will prompt you with a menu of options:
If you're feeling mad, frustrated or nervous, press “1.” If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press “2.” If you need a pep talk from kindergartners, press “3.” If you need to hear kids laughing with delight, press “4.” For encouragement in Spanish, press “5.”
My first time through I pressed “2” as most days I am in serious need of encouragement and life advice and my dad probably gets sick of me calling when he is in the middle of watching old episodes of Grizzly Adams. I figured I would give the kids a shot at administering my daily dose of confidence and this is what I heard:
"Be grateful for yourself.”
“I trust that you can make things right.”
“We all really like you.”
“Be nice.”
“Be weird.”
Peptoc, as the FREE hotline is called, is a project from the students of West Side Elementary. They offer some important reminders, like calming down and taking deep breaths when upset, as well as sillier suggestions, like spending money on ice cream and shoes.
It was put together with the help of teachers Jessica Martin and Asherah Weiss. Martin, who teaches the arts program at the school, says she was inspired by her students' positive attitudes, despite all they've been through — the pandemic, wildfires in the region and just the everyday challenges of being a kid.
"I thought, you know, with this world being as it is, we all really needed to hear from them — their extraordinary advice and their continual joy," she said.
Martin said she spoke with her class about the idea of art as a kind of social practice, a conversation to contribute to the world — and something we can all learn from.
"Their creativity and resourcefulness is something that we need to emulate, because that level of joy and love and imagination is what's going to save us in the end," she said.
Martin says she hopes the hotline will give callers a little respite from whatever it is they're going through.
Two days after launching the hotline February 26, 2022 she said they were up to 700 callers per hour and it has spread like wildfire from there, largely in thanks to social media.
While this project comes out of a small rural town, the warmth from the positive message has been felt around the country. The hotline is now reportedly receiving 35,000 calls an hour.
"That this went viral is really testament that we all still have a lot of healing to do," she said. "And you know, with the current situation in Ukraine and all of the other terrors and sadness that we all carry, it's really important that we continue to hold this light."
Personally, I feel children have a way of healing hearts and I feel it is partially due to the way they are devoted to learning about the world and the people in it. They explore, pretend and imagine crazy things. They are able to offer advice that may sound impractical but can offer a dose of laughter syrup that is sure to cure any ailment. For example: A grandson was chatting with his grandfather when his grandfather told him, “I wish I could be a kid again.” The youngster thought for a while and then said, “Maybe you could try not eating any broccoli or green beans or healthy vegetables, and then you could go back to being small.”
The next time you need a little boost, dial Peptoc at 707-998-8410. The messages will warm your heart and make you chuckle-If they don’t, there is something wrong-just sayin’.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.