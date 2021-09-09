One of my most popular columns, well at least one of the columns that I heard the most reader response from, was one written about a challenge I was given to pick my top five favorite songs ever.
This particular challenge was quite difficult as I have many favorite songs and I only had seven days to narrow it down. I wasted days worrying about what the others might think about some of my song choices. Would I ever live it down if I included “I Think I Love You” by David Cassidy or “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham?
I struggled between songs my mother sang me as a little child, the first albums I owned, the music we blared from car radios as we cruised around as teenagers and songs that provided new meaning to me in adulthood.
As a reminder to readers, the songs I finally chose were:
“In My Life”-The Beatles
“Good Hearted Woman”-Waylon Jennings
“Stay With Me”-Faces
“Rock and Roll Never Forgets”-Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band
“Footloose”-Kenny Loggins
Thinking back to the challenge that took place almost two years ago, I think I would still keep my choices the same.
Speaking of songs, I was recently watching a program about the U.S. capture of Manuel Noriega. Operation Nifty Package was a United States Delta and Navy SEAL-operated plan conducted in 1989 designed to capture Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega. Deafening music was used to convince him to surrender.
Everyone has at least one song that sets their teeth on edge. Most of the time, they're easy to avoid. But what if you'd lost the power to change the TV channel, switch off the radio, or simply walk away? What if someone played it non-stop for an hour. A day. A week. Even longer?
On Christmas Day, 1989, Panamanian strongman General Noriega, became the most famous victim.
The repressive military leader had holed himself up in Panama City, after President George Bush Senior invaded Panama.
Noriega was facing a US indictment for drug-trafficking, as well as claims he had rigged the 1989 election.
The embassy was surrounded by US troops, but he refused to give himself up.
The U.S. army decided to use psychological warfare - by blasting a wall of sound non-stop music outside. A fleet of Humvees mounted with loudspeakers rolled in, and rock music rolled out.
The troops' playlist came care of the Southern Command Network, the US military radio in central America. It featured hits picked for their irony value, including “I Fought the Law” by The Clash, “Panama” by the stadium rock band Van Halen, U2's ‘All I Want Is You” and Bruce Cockburn's “If I Had A Rocket Launcher.”
More samplings of the playlist designed to send Noriega out the door included: "Give It Up," by K.C. And The Sunshine Band, "No More Mister Nice Guy," by Alice Cooper and "Paranoid" by Black Sabbath.
By January 3, 1990, the general, said to be an opera lover, had agreed to surrender.
This got me thinking about a list that would be opposite of my first list. Instead of five songs I love, what five songs would send me running from even the classiest of sanctuaries?
I started compiling a list. I thought about songs that reminded me of exes. I considered songs that have been totally over-played. I targeted songs by artists who I do not consider very appealing. I honed-in on songs that just simply annoy me.
My list was lengthy, by not nearly as long as my favorites. After some time and consideration
I present to you the top five songs I just CANNOT stand:
“Love Shack”-The B-52s
“Sweet Dreams are Made of This”-The Eurythmics
“The Wall”- Pink Floyd
“Stairway to Heaven”-Led Zeppelin
“Cat Scratch Fever”-Ted Nugent
I hope my answers do not offend anyone and cause any cancellation of subscriptions. Let’s just agree to disagree. Even my own husband said he would shake Jimmy Page’s hand if felt the need to slap me for his place on my list.
I really do not want to end things on a sour note. Even more, I do not want to end this column with one of the above songs stuck into my head, so I have decided to share five songs that barely missed the cut of my top my favorites. I’d much rather be humming one of these for the rest of the day.
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”-Whitney Houston
“Second Hand News”-Fleetwood Mac
“You May Be Right”-Billy Joel
“Fishin’ In the Dark”-Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
“To Be With You”-Mr. Big
As always, reach out and share some of your lists (good or bad) with me. No judging-I promise!
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
