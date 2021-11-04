Well it seems we all survived Halloween and have now landed into November. It is hard to believe, but in 60 more days it will be 2022. A new year is great for starting fresh and letting go of the past. One thing I have never been able to let go of is Halloween 1990.
Most people remember the Halloween of 1991. Sure, it snowed a bit, but it was nothing compared to the chilliness my pals and I received on Halloween 1990 from someone we will call “The crabby old man at the top of the hill.”
We probably all remember a cranky old jigger from our childhood. You know the type. They stand outside, shaking their fists howling, “You pesky kids stay off of my lawn!”
As a youngster, this seemed like an open invitation to myself and the others in my bicycle gang to drive the tires of our Huffy 10-speeds just an inch or two into his perfectly manicured grass.
By 1990, my friends and I were probably right on the verge of being a little too old for trick-or-treating. I’m sure we discussed whether or not we would hit the streets for treats, but then the perfect costume idea landed in my lap.
On July 25, 1990 Roseanne Barr performed the Star Spangled Banner off-key before a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds. People were still talking about it late in October and I felt like it was the perfect costume idea.
I padded my sweats with pillows and purchased a dark wig. I constructed a sign, which read Roseanne on one side and said, “Would you like me to sing the National Anthem?” on the other side. I had decided for an extra Reeses, I could certainly belt out the tune a time or two.
My friends with equally amusing costumes and I hit the pavement. We went from door to door receiving chuckles along the way. Some people took me up on my offer to sing, but once they heard my voice, they usually tossed me some sweets and politely sent us on our way.
When we reached the street where our least favorite crabby old man lived, we debated if we should even bother going to his door. It was a pretty nice house, which we thought meant the possibility of full-size candy bars. We should have known better, but the shining outside light seemed like an open invitation to take the chance.
Thinking back, it seemed like the group of us debated walking up the driveway for quite some time. Most likely, I was the scaredy-cat who was most hesitant. I probably said my pillow case was already too full of candy and was getting quite heavy. The Riendeau kids were part of my crew and they were rarely scared of anything. The only time I ever really saw them scared was when their dad found out they sold his fishing poles at a garage sale for fifty cents. The crabby old man at the top of the hill certainly didn’t frighten them as much as their fish-free father, so I am pretty sure they made the final call to walk down the pavement and ring the doorbell.
The homeowner opened the door to which we exclaimed, “Trick-or-Treat!” and we knew instantly by the look on his face, he was not happy to see us at his doorstep. He started yelling and screaming at us about being too old to be out begging for candy. He literally chased us down his driveway. As we ran away, the others called him names and I sang the National Anthem while I tried with all my might to hold up my pillow-filled pants.
These days I treat the National Anthem with much more respect. I must admit though, every now and then the youngster still trapped inside of me really wants to drive by that house, windows down, while blasting the Quiet Riot anthem “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” while shaking my fist. The problem is, I know that guy doesn’t live there anymore. In fact, I know the person who does, and they would probably wonder what in the world I was doing, or maybe it would make their whole day-who knows?
Are you wondering what ever happened to the crabby old man at the top of the hill? He is still around. I see him from time to time at different places around town. You must be thinking this guy is ANCIENT by now. Well, I hate to admit it, but thinking back the crabby old man was probably only 40ish at the time of our Halloween shenanigans and I guess the trick is on me as now I am the crabby old person.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
