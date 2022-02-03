I know I am not the only parent who holds something over the heads of their children to promote good behavior.
There have been many times after Christmas I have thought, “What can I use against the kids since Santa is probably on vacation?”
I am sure there are some old school parents wondering why I have to hold anything over my children’s heads, as good behavior should just be expected. But like I say to my kids, “I don’t care what ‘So and So’s parents do.”
You can parent and “expect” good behavior. I will continue to persuade, scare and bribe my kiddos and I almost always come up with something.
My most recent reward I am holding for ransom is a trip to Wisconsin Dells next week.
We have been taking trips to the Dells for quite a few years. It is a large family trip with my aunt, uncle, cousin, sisters and their families. We stay together in a condo, swim, eat, play board games, laugh together and most importantly we are making memories together. I look forward to the trips, but my kids are just plain giddy with excitement and are literally counting down the days.
7-year-old Maverick is especially excited as he may finally be tall enough to try out the BIG waterslides this trip. It has presented a perfect way to remind him he needs to follow rules, listen to his parents, keep his room tidy, read a little every day, try hard at school and give his best efforts at hockey.
Early last week I was given an opportunity to use the Wisconsin Dells threat but decided to take it up a notch. After all, I do not want to be remembered as a mother who always annoyingly nagged.
I asked Maverick if he had remembered to put his library books into his backpack to return to school. I already knew the answer as they were sitting on the table. I thought Mav would take my question as a reminder to grab his books, but instead he used it as a chance to look me straight in the face and lie. “Yup, I did,” he replied to me. With a surprised look I asked, “You did?” Once again, I received a, “Yup.”
Without skipping a beat, I started marching around the kitchen, dining and living rooms. While I marched I sang a self-composed tune entitled, “Liars don’t go to Wisconsin Dells.” It was a peppy little ditty that was sang to the tune of the 1975 Miracles hit “Love Machine.”
I marched with my knees high (which isn’t easy these days, but I was proving a point). I was a one-man-band at various points playing an imaginary drum, flute and saxophone, while gleefully crooning “Liars don’t go to Wisconsin Dells” and inserting an occasional “Yeah Baby!”
Maverick stared at first as I don’t think he knew what to think. He eventually laughed and begged me to stop. After two more parade laps I gave in and stopped. He picked his books up off of the table and put them in his bag. I thought to myself, “Well that was a fun little lesson wasn’t it?”
That is the point of what we do, right? We are trying to teach our children and set examples to grow them into kind, respectful and responsible humans. I have recently found out that sometimes when our kids actually take our lessons to heart, it can come back to bite us in the rear.
A few days after my stunning marching performance, I overheard my children accusing each other of drinking the last ginger ale. Maverick came to me and asked, “Mom, did you drink the last ginger ale?”
I replied, “I don’t know.”
He asked again (this time with a tone), “Mooooooom, did you actually drink the last ginger ale?”
I once again responded (with a smirk) that I didn’t know if I was the one who took the last can.
That little stinker stared me down. He strapped on an imaginary six string and air guitared while he marched and belted out his very own version of “Liars don’t go to Wisconsin Dells.”
I couldn’t believe it. I had three take-aways from the incident.
First, maybe my kids actually are soaking in the things I am trying to teach them.
Second, I rarely prefer the re-make of a song. I thought the only exception was “Blinded by the Light” performed by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band as Bruce Springsteen’s original is a little lackluster. Maverick’s addition of a guitar solo to “Liars don’t go to Wisconsin Dells” really did make it a better song though.
Lastly, as much as I usually consider Mav a miniature version of his father, maybe he really is his mother’s child after all.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.