To say the past week has been a whirlwind would be an understatement. In fact, it is a total blur.
Last Thursday I became President of the Amery Community Club on my 46th birthday. While some may see this as a silly red jacket that some have worn, I have couldn’t be more honored.
I feel strongly about having a good sense of community and my heart is very invested in Amery. I plan to wear my red polyester blend jacket with pride.
It got be a late night Thursday and I was just getting started.
I continued my holiday preparation on Friday and had my second celebration in two days that night with my husband, sisters and brother-in-law. We visited a brewery and went to dinner. I spilled a splotch of red sauce on my light pink sweater and tried not to fret. In fact, we ended up at two ugly sweater events and I was the only one out of our group that then seemed prepared. It turned into a late night again.
Saturday was filled with hockey for one kid and a high school dance competition for another. The busy prior days has also been filled with trying to pull off a last-minute Christmas miracle for our daughter Rylee, her boyfriend Nick and their “like a son to us” friend Tyler. My hubby and I did our parts, my partner-in-crime sister Kelly did her part, and I guess you could say the Vikings did their part because our kiddo group sat six rows up near the end zone and witnessed history.
Rylee and Nick made it on the Megatron and television. They were thrilled. We do not understand their love for purple, but we do understand the pure joy of their smiles and that is what we live for. Every once in a while, this old Mama can prove to be pretty cool (with the help of my husband, sister and-big gulp-the Minnesota Vikings).
Saturday night we had our neighborhood Christmas party. I might be partial, but I do think the Hidden Shores of Trident Lake is filled with the jolliest jive turkeys south of Amery (I do not believe anyone from Deer Park could even come close to giving us a run for our money).
It was a night filled with families, friends, food and fa-la-la fun. It was the third late night in a row.
By Sunday I was spent. You see Josh and I are usually in jammies by nine fighting over the remote and competing for who falls asleep on the living room furniture the quickest.
I didn’t even recognize the person I saw in the mirror Sunday morning. She had red, puffy eyes, pale skin and frizzy hair. No joke-I SWEAR my double chin was hanging lower than usual. Is this what 46 did to me? Why didn’t one of my older friends warn me and what kind of make-up are they wearing when I see them?
Throughout the morning I started to stress over Christmas preparations and having two newspapers ready during short weeks. Maybe I should not have spent the past three days doing all kinds of other “stuff.” I was mad at myself. The tiredness kicked in and I teared up. No time for tears though as I had to come up with a dinner plan.
I climbed into the car mid-day without touching my hair or face. I prayed I would not run into anyone I knew, but who was I kidding…I was heading to Dick’s Market.
At the store I struggled with seeming rude if I didn’t make eye contact with people and scaring them if I did make eye contact. It was Christmas-not Halloween.
I was the Captain of the Hot Mess Express.
On the drive home I took an impulsive wrong turn to look at the sun shining on the snow-covered trees. A little way down I took a wrong turn again, followed by another.
I took in the Vitamin D pouring through the windshield, I admired people’s holiday decorations. I didn’t even have the radio on, which is odd for me. In fact, I had conversations with people who I wish could be with us at the holidays but are not.
I guess you could say I cooled myself down by stopping to smell the season’s snow-covered roses and let me tell you, I spent a while doing it as they were buried pretty deep , but it helped.
My advice to you is during the hustle and bustle of the busy season that can be so draining, take time to stop and appreciate your surroundings.
Also, go for it and smile at the stranger in the store, no matter how bad your hair looks-it what might be exactly they need.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
